Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: You will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or shopping or tourism.

Career: People in fields like tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export or religion will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family trip to a religious place, cruise journey, and travel for education is indicated.

Health: Good day for meditation. Some people may suffer from sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: You need to be mindful while taking as it may affect your profit.

Finance: You may pay insurance premium or education loan instalments.

Career: People in fields like consultancy, communication or occult science will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws or younger siblings is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini: Businessmen will see growth. Servicemen may get a promotion or may hold a good position.

Finance: You may invest for business expansion.

Career: People in fields like education, religion, law or tourism will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You successfully manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or swelling in the feet.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today is the day to connect with the higher soul.

Finance: You may spend money on court matters, education or donation.

Career: People in fields like law, religion, tourism or education. Servicemen may attend training camp.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go on pilgrimage.

Health: Some people may suffer from flatulence or muscle pain or breathing problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo: You will put yourself behind to make others happy.

Finance: You may repay your education or home loan. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People in fields like astrology, religion, law or construction will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with the problems of your children.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain or asthma or piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Today is the day to feel happy both in career and domestic life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion or household items.

Career: People in fields like education, religion, or construction will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or a family get-together.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra: Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Finance: Your communication or presentation done today will be beneficial to your business.

Career: People in fields like banking, religion, education, production or medicine will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Today is the day to do meditation or religious rituals.

Finance: You may spend money on children, religious rituals or travel.

Career: People in fields like religion, finance, share market and astrology will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You will be busy arranging a family reunion or a party.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius: Today is the day to relax and perform your regular household chores.

Finance: You may spend money on house renovation, education or health.

Career: People in fields like education, consultants and lawyers will be benefit today.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Some people may enjoy reading books.

Health: Some people may suffer from headaches.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Capricorn: You might travel today and spend most of the time outside your home.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, travel or for your spouse.

Career: People in fields like tourism, religion, education or communication will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: You may plan for a pilgrimage. Students may go abroad for education.

Health: Some people may suffer from gas or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: Today is the day of economic growth.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs or medical treatment.

Career: People in fields like banking, consultancy, religion or education sector will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. A family gathering is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or toothache or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces: Do not depend on others and complete your work by yourself.

Finance: You may invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People in fields like finance, production, education and counselors will be benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will take initiative and take part in all the household activities.

Health: Some people may suffer because of obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White