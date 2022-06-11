e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
article-image

Aries: You will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or shopping or tourism.

Career: People in fields like tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export or religion will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family trip to a religious place, cruise journey, and travel for education is indicated.

Health: Good day for meditation. Some people may suffer from sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: You need to be mindful while taking as it may affect your profit.

Finance: You may pay insurance premium or education loan instalments.

Career: People in fields like consultancy, communication or occult science will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws or younger siblings is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini: Businessmen will see growth. Servicemen may get a promotion or may hold a good position.

Finance: You may invest for business expansion.

Career: People in fields like education, religion, law or tourism will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You successfully manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or swelling in the feet.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today is the day to connect with the higher soul.

Finance: You may spend money on court matters, education or donation.

Career: People in fields like law, religion, tourism or education. Servicemen may attend training camp.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go on pilgrimage.

Health: Some people may suffer from flatulence or muscle pain or breathing problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo: You will put yourself behind to make others happy.

Finance: You may repay your education or home loan. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People in fields like astrology, religion, law or construction will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with the problems of your children.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain or asthma or piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Today is the day to feel happy both in career and domestic life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion or household items.

Career: People in fields like education, religion, or construction will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or a family get-together.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra: Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Finance: Your communication or presentation done today will be beneficial to your business.

Career: People in fields like banking, religion, education, production or medicine will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Good news from the maternal family is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Today is the day to do meditation or religious rituals.

Finance: You may spend money on children, religious rituals or travel.

Career: People in fields like religion, finance, share market and astrology will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You will be busy arranging a family reunion or a party.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Sagittarius: Today is the day to relax and perform your regular household chores.

Finance: You may spend money on house renovation, education or health.

Career: People in fields like education, consultants and lawyers will be benefit today.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Some people may enjoy reading books.

Health: Some people may suffer from headaches.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Capricorn: You might travel today and spend most of the time outside your home.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, travel or for your spouse.

Career: People in fields like tourism, religion, education or communication will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: You may plan for a pilgrimage. Students may go abroad for education.

Health: Some people may suffer from gas or breathing problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: Today is the day of economic growth.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs or medical treatment.

Career: People in fields like banking, consultancy, religion or education sector will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. A family gathering is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or toothache or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces: Do not depend on others and complete your work by yourself.

Finance: You may invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People in fields like finance, production, education and counselors will be benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will take initiative and take part in all the household activities.

Health: Some people may suffer because of obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

Prophet Row: Bulldozers out in UP cities after violent protests

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

South-West monsoon arrives in Mumbai, most of Konkan region in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

Navi Mumbai: One dead, seven injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul building

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

As Monsoon reaches Mumbai, are city roads prepared for it? Here's what we know

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...