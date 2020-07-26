Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You won't be able to focus on your work/ assignments as would juggle too many activities at one time which will lead to distractions. Don't get irritated, just go with the flow. Differences among family members may lead to clashes.
Health condition of one of your family member may deteriorate. Be careful and stay alert as people are likely to make false allegations against you. In regards to work, this could be a stressful day.
Simmering issues at home could come to the fore and lead to confrontations. Don’t give in to provocations and lose your temper. Analyse the situation before reacting on a situation.
You should not hide your feelings from your spouse/ partner, share whatever is bothering you, it will help boost understanding between both of you. Sportspersons will perform well. Those in the field of politics may have a successful day.
Long-term projects may not yield optimum profits. On the business front, your responsibilities are likely to increase. The stars are in your favour. You are likely to achieve greater success in your professional life.
Your analytical abilities will help you to recover the losses that you made in recent days. On the business front, make sure you don't postpone your important business meetings as it is a favourable day in regards to business.
For working professional, promotion is on the cards. This is the best time for a career hop or taking the business on one level up. Politicians may have a challenging day.
You may not be in a mood to work. You may engage in religious pursuits like helping install an idol at some religious place for example. Your expenses are likely to increase, but you will manage the funds very well.
Take care of your family. Be careful while on the wheels. Don’t lose your temper. Business people and politicians are likely to get burdened up with additional work pressure.
There will be a rise in income. Your life partner will influence you positively. Increased work pressure will keep you busy. Your entrepreneurial skills will win you many more admires.
You will devote most of your time to your family. You may be accused of being a jack of all trades. Avoid going out of the home as much as possible. Stay connected with your friends and loved ones.
A good day for musicians. Your advisory skills will be in demand. Loved ones may need your support. Someone from the opposite sex will influence you positively.
