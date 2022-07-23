Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day for your family responsibilities and to finish bank-related work.

Finance: You may invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking, education, real estate and auto sectors will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may spend their day doing household chores.

Health: Eye or speech problems are indicated.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Today, confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: You will spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, those in communication, networking, advertising will do well.

Domestic & love life: Your morale will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Travel is on the cards today.

Finance: You may invest or spend money on your family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields like banking, investment, tourism will benefit today.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a day out or a small vacation with your family.

Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated. Eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.

Finance: You will achieve financial stablity.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: You will be in a good mood and enjoy family time. You might meet your children and siblings.

Health: You will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo: You will be busy with work.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may invest in your business.

Career: Those looking for jobs will get them. Some people may go outstation for their work.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your work or business.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain, throat or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: Your luck will be with you.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are in fields like education, tourism will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. A long journey or a religious trip with your family will make you happy.

Health: Overall a healthy period. But some may suffer from muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Libra: You may face financial loss and troubles in your daily activities.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly.

Career: Servicemen may make mistakes in their work. More responsibilities and work pressure should be expected.

Domestic & love life: Family life may get disrupted due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: You will be busy with business activities and family life.

Finance: You may invest in business or spend money on higher education or travel.

Career: You will be busy in business. Today number of clients will be more. Some business contracts are expected today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage will get it.

Health: On the health front, some may suffer from lower back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius: You will be engaged in solving business or relationship problems.

Finance: Today you can to recover your losses.

Career: Unemployed people may get jobs. Servicemen may experience struggle or hurdle while doing their work. A beneficial day for doctors and astrologers.

Domestic & love life: Busy work schedule will cause problems.

Health: Workload will lead to neglect of health. Some people may suffer from knee pain or stomach ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn: Today is the day to enjoy a life full of love and entertainment.

Finance: You may invest money in business or spend money for a family party.

Career: People in share market, artists, sportsperson and those in entertainment industry will get success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in a relationship will spend time together.

Health: Those who have been seen will be on their road to recovery.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius: Profit and loss are indicated today.

Finance: Your house or car loan may get sanctioned today.

Career: Those looking for jobs will get them after making some sacrifices. Those in education sector will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may visit your home. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work to your house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach aches.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

Pisces: Today is the day to enjoy family and business life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children or siblings.

Career: People in fields like share market, art, entertainment, communication will achieve success. Businessmen will sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people will enjoy the day with their spouses and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red