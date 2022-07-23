e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

Aries: Today is the day for your family responsibilities and to finish bank-related work.

Finance: You may invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking, education, real estate and auto sectors will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Some people may spend their day doing household chores.

Health: Eye or speech problems are indicated.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Today, confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: You will spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, those in communication, networking, advertising will do well.

Domestic & love life: Your morale will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Travel is on the cards today.

Finance: You may invest or spend money on your family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields like banking, investment, tourism will benefit today.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a day out or a small vacation with your family.

Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated. Eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer: Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.

Finance: You will achieve financial stablity.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: You will be in a good mood and enjoy family time. You might meet your children and siblings.

Health: You will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo: You will be busy with work.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may invest in your business.

Career: Those looking for jobs will get them. Some people may go outstation for their work.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time to your family, due to your work or business.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain, throat or eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo: Your luck will be with you.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are in fields like education, tourism will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. A long journey or a religious trip with your family will make you happy.

Health: Overall a healthy period. But some may suffer from muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Libra: You may face financial loss and troubles in your daily activities.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly.

Career: Servicemen may make mistakes in their work. More responsibilities and work pressure should be expected.

Domestic & love life: Family life may get disrupted due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain or indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: You will be busy with business activities and family life.

Finance: You may invest in business or spend money on higher education or travel.

Career: You will be busy in business. Today number of clients will be more. Some business contracts are expected today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage will get it.

Health: On the health front, some may suffer from lower back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Sagittarius: You will be engaged in solving business or relationship problems.

Finance: Today you can to recover your losses.

Career: Unemployed people may get jobs. Servicemen may experience struggle or hurdle while doing their work. A beneficial day for doctors and astrologers.

Domestic & love life: Busy work schedule will cause problems.

Health: Workload will lead to neglect of health. Some people may suffer from knee pain or stomach ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn: Today is the day to enjoy a life full of love and entertainment.

Finance: You may invest money in business or spend money for a family party.

Career: People in share market, artists, sportsperson and those in entertainment industry will get success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in a relationship will spend time together.

Health: Those who have been seen will be on their road to recovery.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius: Profit and loss are indicated today.

Finance: Your house or car loan may get sanctioned today.

Career: Those looking for jobs will get them after making some sacrifices. Those in education sector will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives or in-laws may visit your home. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work to your house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach aches.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

Pisces: Today is the day to enjoy family and business life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children or siblings.

Career: People in fields like share market, art, entertainment, communication will achieve success. Businessmen will sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people will enjoy the day with their spouses and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

