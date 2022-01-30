Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You have been growing in many profound ways and you are keen to sustain this growth. Today, your project work will get completed on time. Romantic relationship with your partner will improve.

Taurus: There will be a misunderstanding between you and your spouse and friends, which will make you feel low. Travelling will be hectic today. Due to minor injuries, you may miss important opportunities in sports.

Gemini: If you are well-planned then there will be no hurdles today. Small profits can be made by those in marketing and retail businesses. There is genuine love, moments of happiness with children.

Cancer: Arguments will lead to more problems at your workplace today. Watch what you speak and keep your personal views and opinions to yourself. Drive cautiously today.

Leo: The best prevention for romance problems is honest discussion. Today, before you decide where to place your trust, take some time to make an informed decision. Artists will do well.

Virgo: You have been moving fast and in different directions. Prioritise your life and don’t scatter your energies like you have been doing for some time now. Romance is in the air.

Libra: A legacy is on the cards. Don’t overreact to minor disagreements. Those in literacy and academic fields will shine. An additional responsibility at the workplace is likely to be given to you.

Scorpio: You will be able to sort out your past issues and get back to work with new ideas. In business, you can handle big projects, so try to snatch them quickly. Family life will be fine.

Sagittarius: You have to be particular in your work. Health needs care today. Your proposals might not be passed or accepted easily. Be cautious while driving.

Capricorn: You must choose peace over everything else, just bear it until the mood is more appeased. Deal with some pending tasks and do not try to rush things on the business front.

Aquarius: You will be relieved of any tension and stress today. This is the right time to start a new business. Trading will bring profits today. Love at first sight is likely for some.

Pisces: You won’t face any difficulty. There will be success in politics and social work. You will receive something from a person of the opposite gender. Your public relations and skills will be put to use.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST