Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: There will be ample opportunities that will help your business grow in a new direction. This is a good day to get started with new projects. Spend some quality time with your partner.

Taurus: Students need to work hard, lack of concentration may hamper their progress. Avoid procrastinating, especially in the morning or else you will be burdened up later in the day.

Gemini: Your successes are attracting the right attention. New career opportunities are on the cards for some natives. Pending property matters could move forward.

Cancer: Your punctuality at work will be appreciated by seniors and higher authorities. Those suffering from injuries or illness will get recovered. Family life will be fine.

Leo: Health needs care. You need to be careful while travelling and avoid making impulsive decisions. Also, be careful if you are driving at night with your family/ partner.

Virgo: There will be a rise in income, power and prestige. Artistes may have a successful day. Those associated with politics may experience growth. Use your money wisely.

Libra: You can expect some good news at the workplace. Students will do well in their studies. Trading in metals will be profitable. You will be focusing more on your core business.

Scorpio: A rise in honour and authority is likely. All the doubts and confusion regarding your projects will get solved. Your friends may help in establishing your new business.

Sagittarius: You need to slow down a bit on the work/ business front as hasty actions may lead to failures. Travelling is on the cards. Life partner will give you happiness.

Capricorn: A disturbed mind may lead to mistakes, so make sure you clear your mind and focus well on your work. Legal matters may up your tension. Control your anger.

Aquarius: Some of you might have to settle for a compromise in a lawsuit. Those in the field of sports/ politics may have a positive day. Love life will be blissful.

Pisces: Something exciting is likely to unfold today. You will feel fresh, energised and rejuvenated. Love is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts. Health will be fine.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:00 AM IST