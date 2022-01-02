Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Seniors will get impressed by your ideas. You may get active on the social front and would help needy people. Love is in the air. Drive cautiously.

Taurus: A mutual relationship will prove beneficial for you and would provide you much needed support. Those in the technology sector may do well.

Gemini: You may lose your closest friends because of your arrogant nature. Your ego may land tarnish your image at the workplace. Avoid driving today.

Cancer: You will have considerable work pressure and you will also be involved in unrewarding jobs. Health may be troublesome. Make wise decisions.

Leo: Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps, gracefully. Don't get discouraged if your work doesn't get recognised by your boss/ seniors.

Virgo: Your scope of interests/ work may expand in several directions. Family life and health will be stable. It is advisable that you save money if you earn extra profits.

Libra: Important business deals will be successful. You may feel tiresome. You will feel better after spending time with your life partner. Something magical is likely to happen in your life.

Scorpio: Your interest in spirituality and religion may increase. You may feel a connection with divine energies. Keep eye on every professional opportunity.

Sagittarius: Better time, better relationships will lead to greater confidence and self-belief. New job opportunities are on the cards. Politicians will do well.

Capricorn: Your married life may hit a rough patch. You need to be calm while communicating with your spouse. Think twice before giving anyone a commitment.

Aquarius: You will be fortunate as far as love and romance are concerned. Financial matters may up your stress. Luck is with you. Family life will be fine.

Pisces: You may face problems on the financial front. Stay away from speculative activities. Be cautious while on wheels. You may feel mentally disturbed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 07:31 AM IST