Daily Horoscope for Sunday, January 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You may find that relationships are not going as well as you'd like. Your health needs immediate care. You should also not get greedy and embark on a mindless expansion spree.

Taurus: Family relations tend to stay as they are. Old friends you have not seen for more some could get back in touch. If you have been looking for love, you may find.

Gemini: Don’t be overconfident while on wheels. You have to take proper care of your health. If spending time with your family or any short tour or shopping avoid junk food.

Cancer: You need to stay away from controversies. Business people should keep a check on their finances and also, be careful while making huge investments.

Leo: As far as health is concerned, everything seems normal. On the job front, you may be given new responsibilities. Some of the natives are likely to get transferred to a new place.

Virgo: You may find yourself in social circumstances that are not too comfortable, so be careful of the decisions you make at this time. Mental health needs proper care.

Libra: Domestic happiness is on the cards. If you are involved in any legal disputes, it will be settled in your favour. Misunderstandings will get cleared off.

Scorpio: In business or career, things will not happen easily but do not give up, you will be able to cross the mountains and achieve success. Your partner will support your ideas and plans.

Sagittarius: If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to the proper point then success will not be delayed. Romance is in the air. Singles may find someone special.

Capricorn: Today is good for students who are looking for higher education. A change of vehicle or residence is likely for some. Your pleasing manners will be appreciated.

Aquarius: A combination of efforts and luck will find a way to your problems. Students need to shun laziness if they want to achieve success. Avoid trading as much as possible.

Pisces: No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have an increase in their income. Your romantic life will be fine.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:00 AM IST