Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:55 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Business meetings discussions will keep you engaged. In the evening you will be turning your attention to your most personal relationships. Those in the call centre will do well.

Taurus: Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love meets with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals.

Gemini: Today minor health problems will worry you. You must learn to control your temper. You should listen to others too no matter how right you feel about your opinions.

Cancer: You may plan a vacation with your loved ones. You will be at your creative best and choke out some effective plans. On the social front, you will do well.

Leo: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. You may feel disappointed at the workplace.

Virgo: You will be famous for achieving the goals at the workplace. You will be able to fulfil commitments in the political and social sectors. Love life will be blissful.

Libra: Strong chances of a good future for sportsperson and actors. You will be in the spotlight in the social and political sectors. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Scorpio: You must pray to Lord Ganesha as he will show you the correct path and will reduce hurdles in your family life. Do not neglect your health. Avoid overthinking.

Sagittarius: The feel-good factor in your life comes through the positive and loving vibes you share with your loved ones. Those in the steel industry may do well.

Capricorn: Relationships require new and fresh inputs. If cracks have developed recently, they need to be mended at the earliest to prevent further tears. Health needs care.

Aquarius: You will display awesome skills and achieve a lot. You feel energised and empowered and nothing can hold you back. The export business will be profitable.

Pisces: You will be able to put physical efforts more than intellectual efforts at the work front. You may be busier than usual due to an increase in business-related travel.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:00 AM IST
