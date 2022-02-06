Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Business meetings discussions will keep you engaged. In the evening you will be turning your attention to your most personal relationships. Those in the call centre will do well.

Taurus: Your efforts to find bliss and strengthen your love meets with success as your partner is intensely attracted to you. This is also a good time to set financial goals.

Gemini: Today minor health problems will worry you. You must learn to control your temper. You should listen to others too no matter how right you feel about your opinions.

Cancer: You may plan a vacation with your loved ones. You will be at your creative best and choke out some effective plans. On the social front, you will do well.

Leo: Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. You may feel disappointed at the workplace.

Virgo: You will be famous for achieving the goals at the workplace. You will be able to fulfil commitments in the political and social sectors. Love life will be blissful.

Libra: Strong chances of a good future for sportsperson and actors. You will be in the spotlight in the social and political sectors. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Scorpio: You must pray to Lord Ganesha as he will show you the correct path and will reduce hurdles in your family life. Do not neglect your health. Avoid overthinking.

Sagittarius: The feel-good factor in your life comes through the positive and loving vibes you share with your loved ones. Those in the steel industry may do well.

Capricorn: Relationships require new and fresh inputs. If cracks have developed recently, they need to be mended at the earliest to prevent further tears. Health needs care.

Aquarius: You will display awesome skills and achieve a lot. You feel energised and empowered and nothing can hold you back. The export business will be profitable.

Pisces: You will be able to put physical efforts more than intellectual efforts at the work front. You may be busier than usual due to an increase in business-related travel.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:00 AM IST