Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 21, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Domestic issues and personal matters will keep you tied up. Do not sacrifice your mental peace for the sake of monetary, material gains. Avoid being greedy.
You may spend quality time with your family and loved ones. The atmosphere at home will be harmonious. People will be impressed by your communicating skills.
You may discuss ideas, everything which is important to you with someone who you want to bring into your life. Business proposals are indicated. Cut down expenses.
You may get new business projects which may help recover your previous losses. Work stress is likely to go down. Your co-workers will support you over a decision.
An interesting and energetic day awaits you. The atmosphere at the workplace will be less stressful. Share your inner feelings with partner, it will make you feel better.
Better time and better relationships will bring happiness and satisfaction. Your confidence will boost. At work, your performance will impress everyone.
You will be in a confused state of mind. You may doubt your decision-making skills, which may affect your confidence. Seek expert advice if you are feeling stuck.
You will be filled with confidence and would begin to think big and out of the box. Business collaborations will be profitable and there will be a boost in your turnover.
Those in the field of sports and politics, will see a rise in their name and fame. This is the time to go with the flow of wind not against it or you might tumble.
Today is the time for consolidation. Travelling is likely. You may make new contacts. Do not neglect your health. Consult experts before making an investment.
Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.
Certain fluctuations would be felt in financial flows. But, overall the cash flow will be positive. Start saving. Those in the film industry may get their big break.