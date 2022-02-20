Daily Horoscope for Sunday, February 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Domestic problems will keep you occupied. Your spouse/ partner will give you mental and emotional support. A short tour is on the cards for some.

Taurus: Your mental peace may go for a toss. You need to spend some time alone as it will help clear the clutter out of your head. Avoid junk food.

Gemini: You may get a chance to hang out with your friends. Avoid spending money on unnecessary things. You will progress well on the career front.

Cancer: You should take initiative and try to clear misunderstandings between you and seniors. A calm mind will help you cross life's hurdles with ease.

Leo: Your married life may hit a rough patch. Indulging in a hobby will help shake the stress away. Keep track of your investments. Don't trust others easily.

Virgo: Balancing domestic and work life will be a difficult task for you today. Health needs care. Changes in your schedule may disturb you mentally.

Libra: Those who are preparing for exams would be able to concentrate more on their studies. Those in sports/ music will do well. Travelling is likely.

Scorpio: You need to focus more on personal relationships. You will connect with people quickly in social settings. Your charm will work wonders today.

Sagittarius: If you are nearing your most cherished goals, then you need to be cautious now. Speculative activities will lead to gains. Avoid overthinking.

Capricorn: There will be good career opportunities for you today. Think wisely before making decisions. Financial improvements are on the cards.

Aquarius: Those in the political and social sector should take opinions from people before ruling out any decisions. Love is in the air. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: Communicate with your seniors and then only pass your decision. This is the time to secure your position wherever you are in. Be kind to others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 08:12 AM IST