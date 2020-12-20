Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to slow down a bit. Sit, analyse and think over properly about the problems and find long-term solutions. Control your mounting expenses. Travelling is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Instead of dreaming about comforts and luxuries, you should focus on the basic needs first. An opportunity may slip out of your hands. Finish your pending work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stress and tensions are likely to increase. Today, your family will be the best stress-buster. Enhance your knowledge, learn new things and skills. Spend time with loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your confidence level will be high and nothing will hold you back. On the business front, you will overcome recent losses. You will make new contacts via social networks.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There will unnecessary clashes or conflicts between you and your subordinates today. Your way of expressing yourself may create misunderstandings. Take care of your health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. Health will get better. You may make necessary and positive changes in your lifestyle. Students will perform well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Additional opportunities at work may add more responsibilities. Avoid making any changes in the career, as time is not favourable. Consult experts before investing in stocks.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be in an energetic mood. Those who are associated with metal businesses will flourish. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards. Stress and tensions will decrease.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your rivals are likely to harm you in every possible way, be careful. Stay cautious while handling personal and professional matters. Don't trust anyone blindly.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

On the health front, you will feel more energised and rejuvenated from the inside out. You will realise that your family, friends and co-workers are your real strength.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Students are likely to have a successful day. Sudden financial gains are likely. You may lend a helping hand to your friend or a relative in trouble. Take enough rest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your kindness and positive spirit make you a beacon of compassion in a harried, hurried time. The workload will be less in the office. A family vacation is on the cards.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in