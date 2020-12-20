Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You need to slow down a bit. Sit, analyse and think over properly about the problems and find long-term solutions. Control your mounting expenses. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Instead of dreaming about comforts and luxuries, you should focus on the basic needs first. An opportunity may slip out of your hands. Finish your pending work.</p>.<p>Stress and tensions are likely to increase. Today, your family will be the best stress-buster. Enhance your knowledge, learn new things and skills. Spend time with loved ones.</p>.<p>Your confidence level will be high and nothing will hold you back. On the business front, you will overcome recent losses. You will make new contacts via social networks.</p>.<p>There will unnecessary clashes or conflicts between you and your subordinates today. Your way of expressing yourself may create misunderstandings. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. Health will get better. You may make necessary and positive changes in your lifestyle. Students will perform well.</p>.<p>Additional opportunities at work may add more responsibilities. Avoid making any changes in the career, as time is not favourable. Consult experts before investing in stocks.</p>.<p>You will be in an energetic mood. Those who are associated with metal businesses will flourish. Buying a new vehicle is on the cards. Stress and tensions will decrease.</p>.<p>Your rivals are likely to harm you in every possible way, be careful. Stay cautious while handling personal and professional matters. Don't trust anyone blindly.</p>.<p>On the health front, you will feel more energised and rejuvenated from the inside out. You will realise that your family, friends and co-workers are your real strength.</p>.<p>Students are likely to have a successful day. Sudden financial gains are likely. You may lend a helping hand to your friend or a relative in trouble. Take enough rest. </p>.<p>Your kindness and positive spirit make you a beacon of compassion in a harried, hurried time. The workload will be less in the office. A family vacation is on the cards. </p>