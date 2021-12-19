Daily Horoscope for Sunday, December 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Someone may approach you for financial help. Travelling to a distant place will help you feel stress-free. Your ideas will be appreciated by seniors.

Taurus: You will be in an enthusiastic and energetic mood. This is a favourable day to trade in stocks and commodities. New contacts can be made.

Gemini: Stress may increase today. Take care of your mental health. Control your anger. Stop forcing your judgements on others. Avoid junk food.

Cancer: Positive actions will help you attain victory over your rivals. Meditation or yoga will help boost your mental health. Travelling is on the cards.

Leo: Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things. Love is in the air. Don't neglect your health.

Virgo: You need to put more effort into the business front. You may think of giving your home/ bedroom a makeover. Spend quality time with your family.

Libra: Don't hesitate, express and discuss whatever is bothering you. Those in the field of politics/ social sector need not be afraid of their rivals. Spend wisely.

Scorpio: Your kind and helpful nature will win many hearts. New investments or a partnership may prove beneficial. Travelling for professional purposes is likely.

Sagittarius: Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed may land good jobs.

Capricorn: Minor health problems may bring hurdles in your professional life. You need to focus more on the legal problems and find out ways to solve them.

Aquarius: Students may have a successful day. Speculative activities may lead to gains. Take care of your documents as they may get replaced. Married life will be blissful.

Pisces: You may not be able to fulfil your professional/ personal commitments. Seniors might get upset with you and argue unnecessarily. Be careful while driving.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST