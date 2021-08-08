Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may have a peaceful day with your loved ones. New opportunities for those in the field of textiles and finances are around the corner. Don't forget to take enough rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are likely to invite troubles for yourself. Avoid being overconfident. Obstacles are likely to occur on the work front due to which your projects may get delayed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Stick to your ethics and do not take shortcuts. Wedding bells may soon ring for those who are single. You will be adaptable and versatile. A short business trip is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those in the field of politics and sports may face stiff competition from their rivals. Today, you will come to know who are your true well-wishers. Avoid giving commitments.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Business has to be done cautiously. Misfortune is likely. Cut down your expenses. Health may be troublesome, hence it is advisable that you take utmost care of yourself.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may go on a romantic date with someone you know. You may be bombarded with amazing opportunities on the career front. Stay away from people with negative attitudes.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your co-worker may help you in finishing your work/ projects. Your name and fame are likely to increase. Your seniors and bosses will appreciate your hard work and efforts.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Good news may delight you. This is a favourable day to invest in the stock market. Legal matters are likely to get solved. Spend more time with your family members.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may prefer staying away from people and indulge in some me-time. Try to finish most of your important work before afternoon. Do not neglect your health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You should show more involvement in domestic matters. A new romantic relationship is likely to begin for some of the natives. Accept the inevitable.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those who are unmarried may get a good marriage proposal.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Today it can cause an odd problem if you promise more than you can deliver. You may be given special powers at work. Singles may meet someone special.

