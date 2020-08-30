Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Some of the problems which have stumped you recently may soon get resolved. Financial matters will be in focus. Health will be good.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will invest in new schemes to attract more clients. Your prestige in society will increase. Your friends may help you in solving legal matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid making impulsive decisions and risks at the workplace. Don't forget to take rest. Focus on your love life. Give your partner a voice in the decision-making process.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your superiors may act diplomatically with you. Beware of the dirty politics of the workplace. Be very careful while dealing with strangers.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your peace of mind may get disturbed. You may not meet the family's expectations. Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power play.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your sub-ordinates will enjoy being in your company. You will be in a relaxed mood. Cancel all your travelling plans. Avoid eating outside food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your involvement in family life increase, which is a good thing. You may think about restarting your career in a new way. Students will do well.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Work pressure will double up. On the domestic front, clash with your spouse is likely to happen. Avoid driving at night.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your pleasing manners will win everyone's hearts. Spend more time with your spouse. You will feel more inclined towards religion and spirituality.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Think twice before making a decision. Your love life may face challenges. If possible postpone your interview/ important meetings.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will keep your spouse/ lover happy. Your bond with your partner will improve. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities shall enhance.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. Assignments will get completed on time. Domestic issues will get resolved.

