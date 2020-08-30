Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 30, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Some of the problems which have stumped you recently may soon get resolved. Financial matters will be in focus. Health will be good.</p>.<p>You will invest in new schemes to attract more clients. Your prestige in society will increase. Your friends may help you in solving legal matters.</p>.<p>Avoid making impulsive decisions and risks at the workplace. Don't forget to take rest. Focus on your love life. Give your partner a voice in the decision-making process.</p>.<p>Your superiors may act diplomatically with you. Beware of the dirty politics of the workplace. Be very careful while dealing with strangers.</p>.<p>Your peace of mind may get disturbed. You may not meet the family's expectations. Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power play.</p>.<p>Your sub-ordinates will enjoy being in your company. You will be in a relaxed mood. Cancel all your travelling plans. Avoid eating outside food.</p>.<p>Your involvement in family life increase, which is a good thing. You may think about restarting your career in a new way. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Work pressure will double up. On the domestic front, clash with your spouse is likely to happen. Avoid driving at night.</p>.<p>Your pleasing manners will win everyone's hearts. Spend more time with your spouse. You will feel more inclined towards religion and spirituality.</p>.<p>Think twice before making a decision. Your love life may face challenges. If possible postpone your interview/ important meetings.</p>.<p>You will keep your spouse/ lover happy. Your bond with your partner will improve. Your interest in religious and spiritual activities shall enhance.</p>.<p>You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. Assignments will get completed on time. Domestic issues will get resolved.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>