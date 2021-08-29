Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. Imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues.

Taurus: Some social personalities like politicians can turn out as rivals to you; so, keep a watch over your behaviour when you socialize with such people.

Gemini: Today, listen to people but obey your conscience. You ascend the ladder of victory and achieve absolute joy. Your efforts will be reward-ed well, and you will take wise decisions today.

Cancer: Today, you will find the root cause of problems that delay your projects at the workplace. Proper guidance is needed to get success faster in business these days.

Leo: You will be working extra hard, and most of you will travel away from home in connection with work or business. There is a possibility of signing new business deals today.

Virgo: You will complete tasks in time, and seniors may put additional responsibility on you, but don’t worry as this is a chance of showing your talent to others.

Libra: There will be mixed results will come to business entrepreneurs. Unnecessary issues will crop up, which will have to be resolved intellectually.

Scorpio: Every special moment with a partner will bring great satisfaction and happiness. You will take additional responsibilities in the family.

Sagittarius: You need all the support you can gather from friends, both at work and otherwise so that you boost up your energy and come across as a confident go-getter at the workplace.

Capricorn: You have to be on your guard and to act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it backfires. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.

Aquarius: Work will be hectic and challenging. Building a consensus will help you get through your tasks. Have proper communication with your partner. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: Family matters will get resolved. Students will perform well in their exams. Some of you will get marriage proposals. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure trips.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST