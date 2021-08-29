e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:34 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 29, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
| Pixabay

Aries: Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. Imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues.

Taurus: Some social personalities like politicians can turn out as rivals to you; so, keep a watch over your behaviour when you socialize with such people.

Gemini: Today, listen to people but obey your conscience. You ascend the ladder of victory and achieve absolute joy. Your efforts will be reward-ed well, and you will take wise decisions today.

Cancer: Today, you will find the root cause of problems that delay your projects at the workplace. Proper guidance is needed to get success faster in business these days.

Leo: You will be working extra hard, and most of you will travel away from home in connection with work or business. There is a possibility of signing new business deals today.

Virgo: You will complete tasks in time, and seniors may put additional responsibility on you, but don’t worry as this is a chance of showing your talent to others.

Libra: There will be mixed results will come to business entrepreneurs. Unnecessary issues will crop up, which will have to be resolved intellectually.

Scorpio: Every special moment with a partner will bring great satisfaction and happiness. You will take additional responsibilities in the family.

Sagittarius: You need all the support you can gather from friends, both at work and otherwise so that you boost up your energy and come across as a confident go-getter at the workplace.

Capricorn: You have to be on your guard and to act slowly and with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it backfires. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.

Aquarius: Work will be hectic and challenging. Building a consensus will help you get through your tasks. Have proper communication with your partner. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: Family matters will get resolved. Students will perform well in their exams. Some of you will get marriage proposals. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure trips.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
