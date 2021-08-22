Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will likely be in a happy and optimistic mood. Don't surround yourself with people who have negative mindsets. Focus on your family life. Students will do well.

Taurus: Try to bring positive changes in the environment at home. You may have a stimulating conversation with someone from the opposite gender. A favourable day for writers.

Gemini: Workplace problems should be solved tactfully. Health may be troublesome. Your love life will be blissful. Those who are married should try to understand their spouse better.

Cancer: Those in the agricultural sector may have a progressive day. Diversify your business if you want to capture the market. Jobseekers may land a good job. Control your anger.

Leo: Your ability to appreciate the finer aspects of knowledge will fill your life with riches. Those in business or politics will have a successful day. Luck is with you, go ahead and roar!

Virgo: Spending time with your loved ones will help relieve your stress. A vacation or a short trip is on the cards. Sportspersons, politicians may get honoured. Don't eat outside food.

Libra: The problems on the business front will get solved. Don't get overly enthusiastic about everything. Someone from the opposite gender is likely to get impressed by you.

Scorpio: Sportspersons and actors may stun everyone with their finest performance. Take care of your health. Minor injuries are likely to occur, be careful. Love is in the air.

Sagittarius: On the work front, you have some good trumps, but do not grab power against everyone else. Listen to people's advice as it may prove useful. Love life will be wonderful.

Capricorn: Cut down your expenses or else get ready to suffer a financial crunch. Legal matters may not end in your favour or the hearing may get delayed. Take care of your health.

Aquarius: There may be a situation where you will doubt yourself and your abilities, don't do that. Your love life may hit a rough patch. Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Pisces: You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land a good job. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Legal matters may end in your favour.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST