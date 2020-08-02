Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Speak out and share whatever is bothering you, it will make you feel better both mentally and emotionally. Plan your schedule properly. Travelling is on the cards, but skip if it's not important.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will earn good recognition in your field/ career. Your chances of climbing the ladder of success are quite high. Today, you may share your knowledge and empower others with your skill. Family life will be alright.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
It is better to cut off with negative things and people. Keep a tab on your expenses. Manage your debts properly. Slow and steady success may disappoint you a bit. Be patient and hopeful, things will fall into place.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
The current planetary position is very favourable for you which may lead to some positive changes in life. You will move ahead in life at a faster pace and attain success quickly. Business people will have a satisfactory day. Don't forget to take enough rest.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You may feel as if you are being cornered by others. Mental well-being may go for a toss. It is advisable that you pay attention to not just physical but also to your emotional and mental well-being. Avoid engaging in speculative activities.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your subordinates will like you for your kind and joyful nature. On the work front, you will have a relaxed and hassle-free day. Avoid going out with your family. Pay attention to your personal matters.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Most of the complex issues related to social life are likely to get solved today. Job prospects can be excellent. If you are willing to take a chance and try something new, then you should definitely go for it.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Be very careful in terms of health as you are very likely to fall sick. Seniors would give you additional responsibilities. Increased work pressure will keep you on your toes.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will fascinate a group that wields power. Your financial status is bound to improve. Before others believe in you and your ideas, you need to believe and trust yourself. Romance is in the air.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
The patience that you have displayed in the face of adverse circumstances in the past will be amply rewarded. You will be at your creative best. You will make good choices and decisions which will benefit you in the long run.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Analyse and investigate before making any statement over an issue related to the workplace. Singles may fall in love at first sight. Marriage is on the cards for those who are in a committed relationship.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Avoid acting arrogant or else it will disturb the peaceful atmosphere at home. Speculative activities may lead to disappointments. Avoid arguing with your loved ones.