Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Political leaders are likely to have a successful day. You will earn name, fame and recognition. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.</p>.<p>You have tackled the professional front efficiently but now you are eager to explore the creative side of your personality. Matters related to family and children will take up most of your time.</p>.<p>Making an investment will be a good idea.<strong> </strong>Members of the opposite sex may get impressed by you. Be careful while on wheels in the evening. Avoid eating late at night.</p>.<p>You may lose your money while travelling, be very careful of your belongings, especially money. Take care of your health. Drive cautiously as minor injuries or accident is on the cards.</p>.<p><strong>Leo: </strong>You are likely to commit mistakes in office work, mistakes will put you in trouble. Make sure you stay focused and give your 100% to work. You may be given extra responsibilities by seniors.</p>.<p>You will find a solution to a problem related to the workplace. Your curiosity to learn new things will increase. Some of you may even think of changing your career.</p>.<p>Expanding business will be the main objective for entrepreneurs. You need to implement your ideas in quick succession to achieve your goals. Pay attention to your marital life.</p>.<p>Students, sportspersons and social workers will have a memorable day. You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. People working in the share market will have a rise in income.</p>.<p>Your maturity and patience of handling problems at your workplace is going to give you positive returns. Be upfront regarding your feelings and plans. Marriage is in the cards.</p>.<p>Don't behave rudely with people who are asking for help. Instead listen to their problems and help them find out solutions. Martial life may hit a rough patch. Beware while handling things in kitchen.</p>.<p>Continuous hard work will give you the best rewards. Be a little flexible while giving your judgement on politics. Sportspersons should keep up with their consistency.</p>.<p>Give time to your children and ask them if something is bothering them. Writers' creativity will be at their peak. Don't spend mindlessly. Keep a tab on your expenses.</p>