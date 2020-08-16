Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Political leaders are likely to have a successful day. You will earn name, fame and recognition. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have tackled the professional front efficiently but now you are eager to explore the creative side of your personality. Matters related to family and children will take up most of your time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Making an investment will be a good idea. Members of the opposite sex may get impressed by you. Be careful while on wheels in the evening. Avoid eating late at night.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may lose your money while travelling, be very careful of your belongings, especially money. Take care of your health. Drive cautiously as minor injuries or accident is on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leo: You are likely to commit mistakes in office work, mistakes will put you in trouble. Make sure you stay focused and give your 100% to work. You may be given extra responsibilities by seniors.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will find a solution to a problem related to the workplace. Your curiosity to learn new things will increase. Some of you may even think of changing your career.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Expanding business will be the main objective for entrepreneurs. You need to implement your ideas in quick succession to achieve your goals. Pay attention to your marital life.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Students, sportspersons and social workers will have a memorable day. You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. People working in the share market will have a rise in income.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your maturity and patience of handling problems at your workplace is going to give you positive returns. Be upfront regarding your feelings and plans. Marriage is in the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Don’t behave rudely with people who are asking for help. Instead listen to their problems and help them find out solutions. Martial life may hit a rough patch. Beware while handling things in kitchen.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Continuous hard work will give you the best rewards. Be a little flexible while giving your judgement on politics. Sportspersons should keep up with their consistency.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Give time to your children and ask them if something is bothering them. Writers' creativity will be at their peak. Don't spend mindlessly. Keep a tab on your expenses.

