Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 08:48 PM IST
article-image

Aries: Today, you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Expenditure for education, vehicle or travel is indicated.

Career: People in fields like tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export will have a good day.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: Some people may struggle with weight issues, sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Be mindful of what you speak as wrong choice of words might affect your business.

Finance: You may pay insurance premium, education loan instalments.

Career: People in fields like consultancy, communication, occult science will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger sibling is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini: Growth in business and promotion at workplace is indicate.

Finance: You may invest for business expansion.

Career: People in fields like education, law, tourism will have a successful day.

Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee or waist pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today is the day to connect to higher soul.

Finance: You may spend money on court matters, education, charity.

Career: People in fields like law, tourism, education will benefit. Servicemen may attend training camp.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go on pilgrimage. Good day for students pursuing higher education.

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs, muscle pain, breathing problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

Leo: Today, you will put yourself behind and make others happy first.

Finance: You may repay your education or home loan. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People in fields like astrology, religion, law, construction will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with problems of your children.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Today is the day to feel inner happiness.

Finance: You may spend money on business expansion or household items.

Career: Success is indicated for educationists, owners of marriage halls, builders.

Domestic & love life: Today, you may attend a religious activity.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain or stomach ache / indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

Libra: Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: The presentation done today will be beneficial for your business.

Career: People in fields like banking, education, art, entertainment, health will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation, breathing problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Today is the day to meditate or engage in rituals.

Finance: You may spend money on children, education.

Career: Banker, share traders, astrologers will have a successful day today.

Domestic & love life: You will be busy arranging family reunion. You may hear good news from children.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

Sagittarius: Today is the day to relax and fulfill your regular responsibilities.

Finance: You may spend money on house renovation, education.

Career: People in fields like education, consultancy, law will benefit.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Some people may enjoy reading books. You may feel as if you are in temple today.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Capricorn: Travel is on the cards.

Finance: You may have to spend money for your spouse.

Career: People in fields like tourism, education, communication will have a good day.

Domestic & love life: You may plan for a pilgrimage, students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may go abroad.

Health: Some people may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: Today is the day to celebrate the success.

Finance: You will see financial stability.

Career: People in fields like banking, consultancy, education will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: Some people may suffer from weakness, indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces: Today is the day to involve personally in your work and not depend on others.

Finance: You may invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People in fields like banking, education will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will take initiative and take part in all the household activities.

Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

