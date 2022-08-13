Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today, you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Expenditure for education, vehicle or travel is indicated.

Career: People in fields like tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export will have a good day.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place, cruise travel, travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: Some people may struggle with weight issues, sciatica.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus: Be mindful of what you speak as wrong choice of words might affect your business.

Finance: You may pay insurance premium, education loan instalments.

Career: People in fields like consultancy, communication, occult science will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws, younger sibling is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini: Growth in business and promotion at workplace is indicate.

Finance: You may invest for business expansion.

Career: People in fields like education, law, tourism will have a successful day.

Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee or waist pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today is the day to connect to higher soul.

Finance: You may spend money on court matters, education, charity.

Career: People in fields like law, tourism, education will benefit. Servicemen may attend training camp.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go on pilgrimage. Good day for students pursuing higher education.

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs, muscle pain, breathing problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

Leo: Today, you will put yourself behind and make others happy first.

Finance: You may repay your education or home loan. You may receive charity fund.

Career: People in fields like astrology, religion, law, construction will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may have to deal with problems of your children.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Today is the day to feel inner happiness.

Finance: You may spend money on business expansion or household items.

Career: Success is indicated for educationists, owners of marriage halls, builders.

Domestic & love life: Today, you may attend a religious activity.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain or stomach ache / indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

Libra: Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: The presentation done today will be beneficial for your business.

Career: People in fields like banking, education, art, entertainment, health will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Good news from maternal family is expected. Students may get good results in competitive exams.

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation, breathing problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Today is the day to meditate or engage in rituals.

Finance: You may spend money on children, education.

Career: Banker, share traders, astrologers will have a successful day today.

Domestic & love life: You will be busy arranging family reunion. You may hear good news from children.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or back pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

Sagittarius: Today is the day to relax and fulfill your regular responsibilities.

Finance: You may spend money on house renovation, education.

Career: People in fields like education, consultancy, law will benefit.

Domestic & love life: House renovation is indicated. Some people may enjoy reading books. You may feel as if you are in temple today.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Capricorn: Travel is on the cards.

Finance: You may have to spend money for your spouse.

Career: People in fields like tourism, education, communication will have a good day.

Domestic & love life: You may plan for a pilgrimage, students may go abroad for education. Your spouse may go abroad.

Health: Some people may suffer from mental stress, lack of confidence, ear problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius: Today is the day to celebrate the success.

Finance: You will see financial stability.

Career: People in fields like banking, consultancy, education will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: Some people may suffer from weakness, indigestion.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces: Today is the day to involve personally in your work and not depend on others.

Finance: You may invest your time and money for business expansion and to increase productivity.

Career: People in fields like banking, education will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will take initiative and take part in all the household activities.

Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White