Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Negative trend line today so take every step with precaution.
Finance: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a boost in income.
Career: There are chances of getting new business projects that may help recover losses.
Domestic and love life: Overall happiness is assured. Romantic relationships will be fine.
Health: Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus
In your work, you'll have your feet well-planted on the ground, and you'll show realism and a remarkable sense of organisation.
Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.
Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.
Domestic and love life: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities.
Health: You are advised to be less stressed.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini
You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.
Finance: You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property.
Career: You need to devote large part of your energies to get success today.
Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.
Health: Your will focus on your fitness regime.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Yellow
Cancer
A wonderful circle of love and unity surrounds you.
Finance: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation.
Career: Those in sports and acting sector will perform well today.
Domestic and love life: You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance.
Health: Stress level will be reduced today.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Orange
Leo
You are absolutely unshakeable once your decisions are made.
Finance: You will be able control your expenses.
Career: There might be some misunderstandings brewing up at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: There will be minor misunderstandings with your spouse today.
Health: Meditation and a healthy diet may help you recover from ailments.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: White
Virgo
Your taste in fine arts, poetry and literature will intensify.
Finance: Diplomatic relations with clients can get more finance.
Career: Your nature to take initiation to complete the projects in time will surprise new clients or associates.
Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you confidence to tackle your issues.
Health: Support and proper advise will help you keep depression and stress at bay.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Light yellow
Libra
Communications could go haywire leading to hurt and even resentment.
Finance: Manage your funds and don’t spend too much.
Career: You will need to work under pressure today as many of your responsibilities will not get completed as per your schedule.
Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your partner.
Health: Negligible health issues need to be treated promptly today.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Pink
Scorpio
You love planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.
Finance: There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving to another house is likely.
Career: New job opportunities will be there, so grab them.
Domestic and love life: No major ups and downs in your love life.
Health: Children's health may worry you.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius
You will feel isolated now and need to get back lost prestige.
Finance: You might not be doing great in the financial department, but you have to think positively.
Career: There will be hurdles in your path to success but you will be able to overcome them.
Domestic and love life: You may have mixed feelings regarding your child's career choice.
Health: Minor health problems may delay your assignments.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn
You will increase your knowledge.
Finance: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them.
Career: You may get a new assignment that will be financially beneficial to you.
Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.
Health: You will be at peace.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Light pink
Aquarius
A stable mind and right attitude help you to prosper everywhere.
Finance: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige.
Career: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.
Health: Relaxation or spending sometime for your hobbies will refresh health.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: White
Pisces
New experiences will strengthen your faith.
Finance: You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold.
Career: Musicians will be successful today.
Domestic and love life: You will face troubles but you will receive support from your partner.
Health: Fitness and proper exercise will keep you away from illness.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Golden
