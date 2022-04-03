e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Pixabay

Aries

Negative trend line today so take every step with precaution.

Finance: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a boost in income.

Career: There are chances of getting new business projects that may help recover losses.

Domestic and love life: Overall happiness is assured. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

In your work, you'll have your feet well-planted on the ground, and you'll show realism and a remarkable sense of organisation.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities.

Health: You are advised to be less stressed.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance: You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property.

Career: You need to devote large part of your energies to get success today.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.

Health: Your will focus on your fitness regime.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer

A wonderful circle of love and unity surrounds you.

Finance: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: Those in sports and acting sector will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance.

Health: Stress level will be reduced today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Orange

Leo

You are absolutely unshakeable once your decisions are made.

Finance: You will be able control your expenses.

Career: There might be some misunderstandings brewing up at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: There will be minor misunderstandings with your spouse today.

Health: Meditation and a healthy diet may help you recover from ailments.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Virgo

Your taste in fine arts, poetry and literature will intensify.

Finance: Diplomatic relations with clients can get more finance.

Career: Your nature to take initiation to complete the projects in time will surprise new clients or associates.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you confidence to tackle your issues.

Health: Support and proper advise will help you keep depression and stress at bay.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Libra

Communications could go haywire leading to hurt and even resentment.

Finance: Manage your funds and don’t spend too much.

Career: You will need to work under pressure today as many of your responsibilities will not get completed as per your schedule.

Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your partner.

Health: Negligible health issues need to be treated promptly today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio

You love planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.

Finance: There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving to another house is likely.

Career: New job opportunities will be there, so grab them.

Domestic and love life: No major ups and downs in your love life.

Health: Children's health may worry you.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

You will feel isolated now and need to get back lost prestige.

Finance: You might not be doing great in the financial department, but you have to think positively.

Career: There will be hurdles in your path to success but you will be able to overcome them.

Domestic and love life: You may have mixed feelings regarding your child's career choice.

Health: Minor health problems may delay your assignments.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You will increase your knowledge.

Finance: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them.

Career: You may get a new assignment that will be financially beneficial to you.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.

Health: You will be at peace.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light pink

Aquarius

A stable mind and right attitude help you to prosper everywhere.

Finance: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige.

Career: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.

Health: Relaxation or spending sometime for your hobbies will refresh health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

New experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold.

Career: Musicians will be successful today.

Domestic and love life: You will face troubles but you will receive support from your partner.

Health: Fitness and proper exercise will keep you away from illness.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Golden

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST