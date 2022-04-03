Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Negative trend line today so take every step with precaution.

Finance: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a boost in income.

Career: There are chances of getting new business projects that may help recover losses.

Domestic and love life: Overall happiness is assured. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: Consult your family doctor as health will be in trouble.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

In your work, you'll have your feet well-planted on the ground, and you'll show realism and a remarkable sense of organisation.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: The professional arena will now demand intense commitment.

Domestic and love life: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities.

Health: You are advised to be less stressed.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

You ascend a higher plane to lead a more meaningful life.

Finance: You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property.

Career: You need to devote large part of your energies to get success today.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.

Health: Your will focus on your fitness regime.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Yellow

Cancer

A wonderful circle of love and unity surrounds you.

Finance: Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: Those in sports and acting sector will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance.

Health: Stress level will be reduced today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Orange

Leo

You are absolutely unshakeable once your decisions are made.

Finance: You will be able control your expenses.

Career: There might be some misunderstandings brewing up at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: There will be minor misunderstandings with your spouse today.

Health: Meditation and a healthy diet may help you recover from ailments.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Virgo

Your taste in fine arts, poetry and literature will intensify.

Finance: Diplomatic relations with clients can get more finance.

Career: Your nature to take initiation to complete the projects in time will surprise new clients or associates.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems. This will give you confidence to tackle your issues.

Health: Support and proper advise will help you keep depression and stress at bay.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Libra

Communications could go haywire leading to hurt and even resentment.

Finance: Manage your funds and don’t spend too much.

Career: You will need to work under pressure today as many of your responsibilities will not get completed as per your schedule.

Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your partner.

Health: Negligible health issues need to be treated promptly today.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio

You love planning and preparation, and the hope of gains and advancement in whatever you do.

Finance: There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving to another house is likely.

Career: New job opportunities will be there, so grab them.

Domestic and love life: No major ups and downs in your love life.

Health: Children's health may worry you.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

You will feel isolated now and need to get back lost prestige.

Finance: You might not be doing great in the financial department, but you have to think positively.

Career: There will be hurdles in your path to success but you will be able to overcome them.

Domestic and love life: You may have mixed feelings regarding your child's career choice.

Health: Minor health problems may delay your assignments.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You will increase your knowledge.

Finance: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them.

Career: You may get a new assignment that will be financially beneficial to you.

Domestic and love life: It is your time to shine and you will go beyond the call of duty in your fulfilment of domestic obligations.

Health: You will be at peace.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light pink

Aquarius

A stable mind and right attitude help you to prosper everywhere.

Finance: You will invent new schemes to attract more clients towards your business and this will benefit you financially as well as increase your prestige.

Career: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. Relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate in respect of romantic liaisons.

Health: Relaxation or spending sometime for your hobbies will refresh health.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

New experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: You can now make money, invest in ventures and find new tricks to earn your gold.

Career: Musicians will be successful today.

Domestic and love life: You will face troubles but you will receive support from your partner.

Health: Fitness and proper exercise will keep you away from illness.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Golden

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST