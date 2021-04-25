Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 25, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Persistence work and dedication will help you dodge marital problems. Your relationship with your child/ parents will become stronger. Work-life may throw some challenges.</p>.<p>If you want to start something big and huge then you need to join hands with brave and reliable people. Your life partner will keep you happy. Misunderstandings will get over.</p>.<p>Don’t expect big returns and profits from the stock market tradings. To be successful in completing commitments you have to take efforts. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>You have a real need to be vocal. You will spend most of the day watching movies, chilling at home, relaxing etc. Love is in the air. You will become popular at the workplace.</p>.<p>Your may earn appreciation at the office for your hard work and achievements. Those in the retail business will have a rise in income. Proper management is the need of the hour.</p>.<p>Cutbacks in your personal spending may have to be made, especially for taxes, funds, credits. Journeys will be fraught with problems and delays. Health needs proper care.</p>.<p>You will oppose certain things strongly at the workplace as they are not right and not as per you and this could lead to conflicts with co-workers. Stay away from junk food.</p>.<p>Those in the medical and legal field will make progress well. You will have to try hard to convince your seniors so that they accept your proposals. Keep patience.</p>.<p>You will get a chance to prove your mettle at the workplace. Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hands. Take the challenges head-on. Work will keep you on your toes.</p>.<p>A friend or some working on a higher position will give you a good opportunity. Seniors will appreciate your hard work. Keep an eye on your opponents. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards! You would find peace with your spouse and will understand him/her better.</p>.<p>You may find someone special who may become your partner shortly. Stay connected to your loved ones and family members. Engineers will make good progress.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/CEClVCqIRBeB7JfyxhXu3q"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> click here.</a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a>We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>