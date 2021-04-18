Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Members from the opposite sex are likely to get impressed by you easily. Singles may find their prospective partner. Travelling for work purposes is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your partner will largely depend on you today. Your seniors and associates may expect a better performance from you. Love life may hit a rough patch.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Things may not work out as per your plans which may throw your schedule off track. Take care of your belongings. Avoid arguing with your family members.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may in two minds over a certain situation. You may feel torn between your heart and brain. Make emotional decisions wisely. Stay calm and cool.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your general temperament and outlook could be volatile. Your domestic life may get disturbed badly. Family issues may up your stress. Take care of your health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Complete your assignments in time. Those looking forward to starting a career in the field of politics should work on themselves. Your life partner will be supportive.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your sympathetic approach and helpful nature will win many hearts. Those in the field of politics are likely to progress well. Family disputes will get over.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You must consolidate your discretionary time. You should set deadlines for yourself so that you finish your tasks on time. Refocus on the basic fundamentals of life.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Long-term projects could mean less profit and increased responsibilities. The stars are with you. You will be successful on the professional front. Drive cautiously.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your main focus will shift on love, family and social life today. Although, personal life will be disappointing today. You may undergo serious marital strain.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Organise your time efficiently so that you are able to relax before you take up new assignments. Health will improve. Today your judgement will not go wrong.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Good gains from investments and speculation is foreseen. Good tidings are expected from far off place. Children shall bring joy. New opportunities are on the cards.

