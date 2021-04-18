Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Members from the opposite sex are likely to get impressed by you easily. Singles may find their prospective partner. Travelling for work purposes is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your partner will largely depend on you today. Your seniors and associates may expect a better performance from you. Love life may hit a rough patch.</p>.<p>Things may not work out as per your plans which may throw your schedule off track. Take care of your belongings. Avoid arguing with your family members.</p>.<p>You may in two minds over a certain situation. You may feel torn between your heart and brain. Make emotional decisions wisely. Stay calm and cool.</p>.<p>Your general temperament and outlook could be volatile. Your domestic life may get disturbed badly. Family issues may up your stress. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Complete your assignments in time. Those looking forward to starting a career in the field of politics should work on themselves. Your life partner will be supportive.</p>.<p>Your sympathetic approach and helpful nature will win many hearts. Those in the field of politics are likely to progress well. Family disputes will get over.</p>.<p>You must consolidate your discretionary time. You should set deadlines for yourself so that you finish your tasks on time. Refocus on the basic fundamentals of life.</p>.<p> Long-term projects could mean less profit and increased responsibilities. The stars are with you. You will be successful on the professional front. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Your main focus will shift on love, family and social life today. Although, personal life will be disappointing today. You may undergo serious marital strain.</p>.<p> Organise your time efficiently so that you are able to relax before you take up new assignments. Health will improve. Today your judgement will not go wrong.</p>.<p>Good gains from investments and speculation is foreseen. Good tidings are expected from far off place. Children shall bring joy. New opportunities are on the cards.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/HYNtHnPwqST2IAuJvuRZmT"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP"> click here</a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP">.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>