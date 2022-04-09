e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Aries

Sometimes gossip may put you in trouble and also create misunderstandings.

Finance: Your resourcefulness will be on a new high thus giving you more exposure.

Career: Your word will have importance in the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You need to be more involved in domestic activities.

Health: Your positivity and strength in accepting challenges would change your way of life.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus

You will engage in some important discussions or talks today.

Finance: Financially, your anticipated target appears to be completed.

Career: You might get appointments for the selection of junior staff at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Relationships will improve with loved ones. Shopping with family members is indicated.

Health: You will maintain a good fitness level.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

You will experience changes in educational interests.

Finance: Deals and collaboration will be on track.

Career: New job opportunity is indicated and/or promotion is likely.

Domestic and love life: Those who are in a relationship. it is time to think about a long-term commitment with your partner.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer

A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you.

Finance: Farmers will be earning more. An increase in assets will be a slow affair.

Career: You will be impressed by the performance of your staff today.

Domestic and love life: Family matters will get resolved. Some of you will receive marriage proposals.

Health: You will be in a positive mood owing to some good news.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo

Neglect comments/remarks passed on to you to avoid quarrels.

Finance: You may earn money from some hidden deals today.

Career: Stay away from disagreements at the workplace and be diplomatic.

Domestic and love life: Fights and misunderstandings may occur with your spouse.

Health: Minor injury is indicated, so be alert.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Virgo

Students who are appearing for exams must be well-prepared.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculations is indicated.

Career: Concentrate more on your work and try to complete your assignments on time.

Domestic and love life: You will be happy today.

Health: Your parents might need extra care today.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Libra

Perseverance and tact are the two great qualities you need to stick to.

Finance: Financial situation will improve but you need to control your expenses.

Career: Those in the real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: There will be some relief from stress.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Scorpio

Students are going to perform well today.

Finance: Loans or debts need to be controlled to avoid an imbalance of finances.

Career: New job opportunities are coming your way, so grab them. Travelling for business-related work is likely.

Domestic and love life: Your need to provide happiness to loved ones will be strongly felt.

Health: Take expert advice before engaging in intense workouts.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Those who work hard will be rewarded while those who spread themselves too thin will lose.

Finance: Traders and retailers might face minor losses, so be alert.

Career: You will be able to clear misunderstandings with your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be intense and could lead to tense moments if either of you overreacts to minor issues.

Health: Children's health could cause worry.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You will find some positive movement in pending projects.

Finance: You have to finalise your deals quickly.

Career: You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change jobs.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Improvement in domestic life is seen.

Health: You need to be well-prepared and follow the saying ‘Prevention is better than cure’ strictly.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius

You will balance the situation at home and work well today.

Finance: Speculation may be dangerous; you may incur huge losses.

Career: You have to be cautious while doing fieldwork.

Domestic and love life: You may find it difficult to interact on domestic issues due to tiredness.

Health: Stress will lessen and you will focus on following a diet.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces

Proper management will help you complete your projects.

Finance: If you stick to the principle of trading then you can make good profits today.

Career: An extra assignment or work is indicated that might lead to putting in more hours at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Don’t open up your secrets with your friends. You may face some hindrances in study.

Health: You may feel stressed but doing yoga and meditation will help you avoid it.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:59 PM IST