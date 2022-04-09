Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Sometimes gossip may put you in trouble and also create misunderstandings.
Finance: Your resourcefulness will be on a new high thus giving you more exposure.
Career: Your word will have importance in the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You need to be more involved in domestic activities.
Health: Your positivity and strength in accepting challenges would change your way of life.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Orange
Taurus
You will engage in some important discussions or talks today.
Finance: Financially, your anticipated target appears to be completed.
Career: You might get appointments for the selection of junior staff at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Relationships will improve with loved ones. Shopping with family members is indicated.
Health: You will maintain a good fitness level.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Pink
Gemini
You will experience changes in educational interests.
Finance: Deals and collaboration will be on track.
Career: New job opportunity is indicated and/or promotion is likely.
Domestic and love life: Those who are in a relationship. it is time to think about a long-term commitment with your partner.
Health: Stress and tension will lessen.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Cancer
A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you.
Finance: Farmers will be earning more. An increase in assets will be a slow affair.
Career: You will be impressed by the performance of your staff today.
Domestic and love life: Family matters will get resolved. Some of you will receive marriage proposals.
Health: You will be in a positive mood owing to some good news.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Yellow
Leo
Neglect comments/remarks passed on to you to avoid quarrels.
Finance: You may earn money from some hidden deals today.
Career: Stay away from disagreements at the workplace and be diplomatic.
Domestic and love life: Fights and misunderstandings may occur with your spouse.
Health: Minor injury is indicated, so be alert.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light Pink
Virgo
Students who are appearing for exams must be well-prepared.
Finance: Good gains from investments and speculations is indicated.
Career: Concentrate more on your work and try to complete your assignments on time.
Domestic and love life: You will be happy today.
Health: Your parents might need extra care today.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow
Libra
Perseverance and tact are the two great qualities you need to stick to.
Finance: Financial situation will improve but you need to control your expenses.
Career: Those in the real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.
Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.
Health: There will be some relief from stress.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
Scorpio
Students are going to perform well today.
Finance: Loans or debts need to be controlled to avoid an imbalance of finances.
Career: New job opportunities are coming your way, so grab them. Travelling for business-related work is likely.
Domestic and love life: Your need to provide happiness to loved ones will be strongly felt.
Health: Take expert advice before engaging in intense workouts.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius
Those who work hard will be rewarded while those who spread themselves too thin will lose.
Finance: Traders and retailers might face minor losses, so be alert.
Career: You will be able to clear misunderstandings with your colleagues.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be intense and could lead to tense moments if either of you overreacts to minor issues.
Health: Children's health could cause worry.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn
You will find some positive movement in pending projects.
Finance: You have to finalise your deals quickly.
Career: You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change jobs.
Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Improvement in domestic life is seen.
Health: You need to be well-prepared and follow the saying ‘Prevention is better than cure’ strictly.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Pink
Aquarius
You will balance the situation at home and work well today.
Finance: Speculation may be dangerous; you may incur huge losses.
Career: You have to be cautious while doing fieldwork.
Domestic and love life: You may find it difficult to interact on domestic issues due to tiredness.
Health: Stress will lessen and you will focus on following a diet.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Orange
Pisces
Proper management will help you complete your projects.
Finance: If you stick to the principle of trading then you can make good profits today.
Career: An extra assignment or work is indicated that might lead to putting in more hours at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Don’t open up your secrets with your friends. You may face some hindrances in study.
Health: You may feel stressed but doing yoga and meditation will help you avoid it.
Lucky number: 2
Saturday, April 09, 2022