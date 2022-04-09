Daily Horoscope for Sunday, April 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Sometimes gossip may put you in trouble and also create misunderstandings.

Finance: Your resourcefulness will be on a new high thus giving you more exposure.

Career: Your word will have importance in the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You need to be more involved in domestic activities.

Health: Your positivity and strength in accepting challenges would change your way of life.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus

You will engage in some important discussions or talks today.

Finance: Financially, your anticipated target appears to be completed.

Career: You might get appointments for the selection of junior staff at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Relationships will improve with loved ones. Shopping with family members is indicated.

Health: You will maintain a good fitness level.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Gemini

You will experience changes in educational interests.

Finance: Deals and collaboration will be on track.

Career: New job opportunity is indicated and/or promotion is likely.

Domestic and love life: Those who are in a relationship. it is time to think about a long-term commitment with your partner.

Health: Stress and tension will lessen.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Cancer

A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you.

Finance: Farmers will be earning more. An increase in assets will be a slow affair.

Career: You will be impressed by the performance of your staff today.

Domestic and love life: Family matters will get resolved. Some of you will receive marriage proposals.

Health: You will be in a positive mood owing to some good news.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo

Neglect comments/remarks passed on to you to avoid quarrels.

Finance: You may earn money from some hidden deals today.

Career: Stay away from disagreements at the workplace and be diplomatic.

Domestic and love life: Fights and misunderstandings may occur with your spouse.

Health: Minor injury is indicated, so be alert.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Virgo

Students who are appearing for exams must be well-prepared.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculations is indicated.

Career: Concentrate more on your work and try to complete your assignments on time.

Domestic and love life: You will be happy today.

Health: Your parents might need extra care today.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Lemon Yellow

Libra

Perseverance and tact are the two great qualities you need to stick to.

Finance: Financial situation will improve but you need to control your expenses.

Career: Those in the real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from your work, making you lose focus.

Health: There will be some relief from stress.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Scorpio

Students are going to perform well today.

Finance: Loans or debts need to be controlled to avoid an imbalance of finances.

Career: New job opportunities are coming your way, so grab them. Travelling for business-related work is likely.

Domestic and love life: Your need to provide happiness to loved ones will be strongly felt.

Health: Take expert advice before engaging in intense workouts.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Those who work hard will be rewarded while those who spread themselves too thin will lose.

Finance: Traders and retailers might face minor losses, so be alert.

Career: You will be able to clear misunderstandings with your colleagues.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be intense and could lead to tense moments if either of you overreacts to minor issues.

Health: Children's health could cause worry.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

You will find some positive movement in pending projects.

Finance: You have to finalise your deals quickly.

Career: You have to look for new opportunities if you are willing to change jobs.

Domestic and love life: Romance is in the air. Improvement in domestic life is seen.

Health: You need to be well-prepared and follow the saying ‘Prevention is better than cure’ strictly.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Aquarius

You will balance the situation at home and work well today.

Finance: Speculation may be dangerous; you may incur huge losses.

Career: You have to be cautious while doing fieldwork.

Domestic and love life: You may find it difficult to interact on domestic issues due to tiredness.

Health: Stress will lessen and you will focus on following a diet.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Orange

Pisces

Proper management will help you complete your projects.

Finance: If you stick to the principle of trading then you can make good profits today.

Career: An extra assignment or work is indicated that might lead to putting in more hours at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Don’t open up your secrets with your friends. You may face some hindrances in study.

Health: You may feel stressed but doing yoga and meditation will help you avoid it.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:59 PM IST