Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 8, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You may suffer from a cold, so it is advisable you avoid cold drinks, ice-creams etc. There will be a rise in your profit margin today. Those looking for new jobs have to search a lot to get it.

Taurus: Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home. This will reduce quarrels. Minor health problems will delay your essential tasks.

Gemini: People in the social sector may try to dominate you and bring hurdles to your projects. This will give rise to your temper, and chances of clashes/ quarrels are likely. Avoid short tours today.

Cancer: Today, make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also an excellent time to do something intellectually stimulating.

Leo: Refrain from making significant decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete the majority of work in the morning.

Virgo: You will be confused while taking any decisions, which will disturb you and lose some of your confidence. Take the advice of experienced people to come out of a difficult situation.

Libra: You will be able to acquire wealth through your business. People in jobs may expect a promotion and increment. You may even receive some money that was blocked for some time.

Scorpio: You'll devote much of your time and energy to bringing to a successful conclusion the projects you have your heart set on. But some unexpected obstacles will slow down their realisation and put your patience to a stern test.

Sagittarius: No heavy inflows exactly, but you will stand to gain with careful management of money. There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when an opportunity arises.

Capricorn: Students have to concentrate more on their studies and keep other activities apart for some time. Those in the agriculture sector will get good value for their crops.

Aquarius: Control your hand and think twice before you spend because safeguarding yourself from getting trapped in any debt should be one of your prime concerns.

Pisces: Try to be loyal and appreciate, and true to your love. There will be buying and selling, and you will be inclined to spend extravagantly. In politics, keep an eye on the movements of your opposition.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:00 AM IST