Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 7, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You explore the depths of your inner being to bring forth creations of supreme innovation, novelty and originality. This is an excellent time for those in artistic professions.

Taurus: You have persisted and persevered in planning and executing financial matters with good results. You have managed to leverage not only your profile but also your organisation’s kitty.

Gemini: There could be health issues that need attention and wild mood swings too. Travel, especially short trips, could be beneficial. Don’t tell others the secrets your friends shared with you.

Cancer: Finances could be tight as you dream big and need huge amounts to invest. You are filled with optimism and energy and feel you can move mountains. Nothing seems impossible at this time.

Leo: The planetary positions are favourable for you so that there are no concerns in the field of health. Keep a balance between stress and strain, and make sure you do not expend all your energy in one go.

Virgo: Let time pass a little bit; a good time is coming very soon. You will be on the verge of great success. There will be fame and money both on your side. Travel plans can be made.

Libra: Romance is in the air. Those who are single may find their partner. Writers will get new ideas. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Scorpio: You will want to upgrade your standard of living by buying a new vehicle. There will be new job opportunities. If you are in the social sector, you need to help the public.

Sagittarius: Some exciting things will happen in your life today. You will be feeling fresh and needing a partner who will understand your feelings. Romance is in the air. Be clear with your thoughts.

Capricorn: Today is not the best time for romance. It is the moment to enable new prospects. There will be an increase in your power and authority at the workplace, and you may carry work at home.

Aquarius: A very energetic and interesting day for you. After a long time, you will be experiencing a good atmosphere at your workplace. You will feel comfortable sharing your inner voice with your partner.

Pisces: There can be emotional surges, but people will use these in a positive manner to fuel a greater level of effort. Make big plans and then start carrying them out.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST