Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Some stressful moments will affect your love life and create misunderstandings between you and your life partner. It is necessary to understand his/her feelings. Be cautious while on wheels.

Taurus: You are planning for something new and big in business, but some hurdles keep on postponing things by which you are getting disturbed. Those in the politics and social sector will do well today.

Gemini: There must be proper communication between you and your boss or seniors at the workplace, or it may give rise to misunderstandings. Those in the metal or mines business must take care of accidental issues on sites or in industries.

Cancer: Excitement will be there about going out with loved ones. You are planning many more things with your family and trying to come out of your routine life. You might also consider buying a new home or car.

Leo: You have a real need to be vocal. You will enjoy events that lean toward theatre, art, or music. Romance is in the air. You will be famous for achieving the goals at the workplace.

Virgo: Speak diplomatically with a soft voice to others and avoid unwanted troubles. Beware of the secret enemies who may cause the loss of your hard-earned money.

Libra: Your consistency in work is going to gift you today. A rise in income or promotion at your workplace is likely. You will be more confident while making any comment to your colleagues.

Scorpio: If you take proper guidance from an experienced person, you can achieve your goals in quick succession. Those in partnership business might get some good returns today.

Sagittarius: For those planning to start new ventures, now is the time to take those first steps to success. You will climb up the social and political ladder. A rise in honour and authority is likely.

Capricorn: Don’t discuss family matters loudly. Walls have ears! In domestic discussions, be open to the viewpoints of others. There will be an increase in profit at business. Seniors at the workplace will be impressed with your work.

Aquarius: Members of the firm in which you are working will have a positive influence. Expenses must be kept under check. Expecting women may find problems during childbirth.

Pisces: Time and tide wait for none. Take a chance upon each and every opportunity in business and social work. Try to invest in the stock market today. Banking and financial sector will gain you more profits. Women will tend to suffer from pain in the ankles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST