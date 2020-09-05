Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 5, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will get a chance to work with like-minded people. Your confidence will boost. Love is in the air. Avoid splurging money on unwanted things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your helpful and generous nature will win many hearts. Stop overthinking. Try to keep your mind relaxed. Life partner will keep you happy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Time doesn't wait for anyone, hence make sure you wrap up work before time. Business deals in oil, steel sectors will be beneficial.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may become a victim of dirty politics ar workplace. Don't get discouraged. Small clashes with the partner are likely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will feel more independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You will stand tall against your enemies. Family life will be blissful.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your health, as well as the health of a loved one, may need attention. Try to clear all the misunderstandings with your partner.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Stress is likely to reduce. Create a happy situation at home. You will be at your romantic best. Make wise decisions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Health will be troublesome. Love life will bloom. Those who are married must pay attention to their married life. Take care of the elders in the family.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Family life will keep you busy. Criticism may hurt you a lot. You need to go slow and cut the flab out of your life.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Money matters may up your stress. But you will somehow manage to find a solution. Family interactions may help you feel good.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Avoid getting into arguments. You are unlikely to convince others right now and should wait for a better time. Love life will be good.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A lot of things may happen at once. On the romantic front, the love, excitement and passion are likely to increase. Avoid junk food.

