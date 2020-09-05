Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 5, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will get a chance to work with like-minded people. Your confidence will boost. Love is in the air. Avoid splurging money on unwanted things.</p>.<p>Your helpful and generous nature will win many hearts. Stop overthinking. Try to keep your mind relaxed. Life partner will keep you happy.</p>.<p>Time doesn't wait for anyone, hence make sure you wrap up work before time. Business deals in oil, steel sectors will be beneficial.</p>.<p>You may become a victim of dirty politics ar workplace. Don't get discouraged. Small clashes with the partner are likely.</p>.<p>You will feel more independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You will stand tall against your enemies. Family life will be blissful.</p>.<p>Your health, as well as the health of a loved one, may need attention. Try to clear all the misunderstandings with your partner.</p>.<p>Stress is likely to reduce. Create a happy situation at home. You will be at your romantic best. Make wise decisions.</p>.<p>Health will be troublesome. Love life will bloom. Those who are married must pay attention to their married life. Take care of the elders in the family.</p>.<p>Family life will keep you busy. Criticism may hurt you a lot. You need to go slow and cut the flab out of your life.</p>.<p>Money matters may up your stress. But you will somehow manage to find a solution. Family interactions may help you feel good.</p>.<p>Avoid<strong> </strong>getting into arguments. You are unlikely to convince others right now and should wait for a better time. Love life will be good.</p>.<p> A lot of things may happen at once. On the romantic front, the love, excitement and passion are likely to increase. Avoid junk food.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>