Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Business dealings will be stable and the meetings will be fruitful. Instead of daydreaming, focus on your work. Students will do well.
Your interactions with people will be empowering. Trading in the stock market will be profitable. Take care of your health.
Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet. Unexpected gains are likely today. Travelling might be hectic.
Avoid being confrontational in your approach or you could face problems at your workplace. Take a break from your hectic schedule.
You will be at your romantic best. Students will score well in their exams. Your co-workers will appreciate your work at the office.
Engineers and those in the technical field may have a challenging day. Sharpen your skills. Writers need to put extra efforts for success.
Indirect gains from your opponents is on the cards. In business, you will overcome recent losses. Stay connected with loved ones.
Today is a good period of growth in business or one in the career front. You will make money and progress. Use your money wisely.
Unforeseen delays could cause stress. Keep your mind calm. Try to be polite with your partner to avoid misunderstandings.
Financial institutions will grant additional loans. You may receive your money back from the borrower. Work pressure may increase.
A day filled with adventures awaits you. Your bond with your colleague will improve. Today patience and confidence will be rewarded.
