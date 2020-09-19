Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 19, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Success will follow you if you channel your energy in the right direction. Avoid being overly enthusiastic. New beginnings are on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid taking risky steps and decisions. Personal relationships may turn sour. Pay attention to family life. Don't run behind money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may not trust anyone easily. Work pressure will increase. On the domestic side, children's education, parent's health may concern you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your romantic relationship may be troublesome. It is advisable that you give space to your partner. A big, positive change is likely to happen.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Someone is likely to create problems for you at the workplace which will depress you. Keep a tab on anger. Check twice before signing any document.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid giving any commitment to anybody. This is not the right time to accept any challenge. Be cautious while driving a vehicle.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Romance is in the air. You may spend a quality time with your spouse/ lover. Your hard work at work would pay off. Avoid acting too rigid.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your creative, artistic and administrative skills will increase. Those who are in love affair may give their partner a lifetime commitment.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Don't get too emotional about everything. Try to understand what your partner expects from you. Singles may fall in love.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will display a strong will and motivation, but your impulsiveness may land you in trouble. Avoid being overconfident. Value others feelings.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today is likely to be an adventurous day. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve. Patience and confidence will be rewarded.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Marital life may hit a rough patch. Get your basics right before making a commitment based on incomplete information. Take care of your health.

