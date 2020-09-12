Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Horoscope

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You would successfully dodge off tough situations. Your trustworthiness will be appreciated. A business trip is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Investing in properties will be a good idea. Financial gains are on the cards. This is a very favourable day in terms of money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your projects may get approved by people from higher authorities. Romantic relationship will be fine. Lend a helping hand to those in the problem.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid taking risks in life. Try to finish your work before the afternoon. Keep a tab on your expenses. Health will be alright.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Learn ho to shop smartly. You are likely to spend your money on unnecessary things. Use money wisely. Students should focus on their studies.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your interest in spirituality will increase which will help clean up the negativity in your mind. Be careful while signing any business deal.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You would have to force your ideas on others at the workplace. You may face challenges on the professional front. Take care of your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

New and meaningful relationships are on the cards. A lot of things may happen on the social and professional front. You will be in a happy mood.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Business meetings and conferences will keep you on your toes. Never stop learning. You will impress your seniors at workplace.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Doctors, advocates and managers may have a tough day. Avoid outside food as it may affect your health today. Love matters may be troublesome.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Domestic clashes may arise. Your anger may explode. Make sure you don't hurt others with your arrogant attitude.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may be in a restless mood. Spend quality time with your partner. It's time to rest, reset and get energised. Pay attention to love life.

