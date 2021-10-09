Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will receive a lot of support from everywhere today. Those in the retail business will have a rise in income. Investing will be a better option than trading.

Taurus: Your strategies will be successful today at the workplace. You will make money through some part-time work. Singles might find their soulmate.

Gemini: Being in the good books of your colleagues and boss will boost your confidence and enthusiasm. You will get lots of support from your spouse and family.

Cancer: Romance is in the air, and thoughts about your life partner may consume you. You will make good progress in your work but don’t expect appreciation from seniors.

Leo: Sometimes you have to make a strong decision that will hurt your emotions for now, but it clears your path in the coming future. Drive cautiously today.

Virgo: Frustration and barriers put you in a delusion. You might find yourself baffled and down in the dumps now. Despite all the stress at your workplace, be calm.

Libra: Your concept might not be wrong, but you need to present it in a way that your seniors understand. Domestic work pressure will be more, and this may affect your health.

Scorpio: Give yourself time to study any business proposals before taking any decision. Spend quality time with your family. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: Take care of your family. Be careful while on the wheels. Don’t lose your temper. Additional work pressure will be there in business and politics.

Capricorn: You will pay attention to your family, home, and what you love best. New couples in love can look forward to peace, harmony and happy times.

Aquarius: Be cautious while dealing in business. You may get a legacy from a senior at your workplace. Don’t be too adamant; it won’t help you. Avoid eating outside.

Pisces: You are quick in your actions, but you must be committed intellectually before you act. The day is particularly good for students.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:15 AM IST