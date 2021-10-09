e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai cruise ship raid case: NCB raids film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence, office
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:15 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 9, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: You will receive a lot of support from everywhere today. Those in the retail business will have a rise in income. Investing will be a better option than trading.

Taurus: Your strategies will be successful today at the workplace. You will make money through some part-time work. Singles might find their soulmate.

Gemini: Being in the good books of your colleagues and boss will boost your confidence and enthusiasm. You will get lots of support from your spouse and family.

Cancer: Romance is in the air, and thoughts about your life partner may consume you. You will make good progress in your work but don’t expect appreciation from seniors.

Leo: Sometimes you have to make a strong decision that will hurt your emotions for now, but it clears your path in the coming future. Drive cautiously today.

Virgo: Frustration and barriers put you in a delusion. You might find yourself baffled and down in the dumps now. Despite all the stress at your workplace, be calm.

Libra: Your concept might not be wrong, but you need to present it in a way that your seniors understand. Domestic work pressure will be more, and this may affect your health.

Scorpio: Give yourself time to study any business proposals before taking any decision. Spend quality time with your family. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: Take care of your family. Be careful while on the wheels. Don’t lose your temper. Additional work pressure will be there in business and politics.

Capricorn: You will pay attention to your family, home, and what you love best. New couples in love can look forward to peace, harmony and happy times.

Aquarius: Be cautious while dealing in business. You may get a legacy from a senior at your workplace. Don’t be too adamant; it won’t help you. Avoid eating outside.

Pisces: You are quick in your actions, but you must be committed intellectually before you act. The day is particularly good for students.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:15 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal