Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid gossiping and poking your nose into other's matter. Fulfil your responsibilities at the workplace. Take care of your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

People's support will help gain you higher profile in politics, social sector. Don't work under pressure, it will affect your quality of work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Job prospects can be excellent. This is a good time to try your hands on something new. A promotion or a pay hike is on the cards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your hard work will bear fruit. Your skill and ability to work with finesse will be greatly appreciated. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your name and reputation are likely to get enhanced. A piece of good news is indicated. Your connection with co-workers will improve.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Business people may bag new contracts. Income is likely to increase. Hard work will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your finances will be stable as long as you keep working as hard. Don't forget to take enough rest. Avoid outside food for sake of health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Marital life may hit a rough patch. Pay attention to your children's/ spouse's health. Trading in the stock market will be risky.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Finish your pending tasks. Business people will get better opportunities. The money will flourish. Love is in the air.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Analyse, discuss and then settle down to one thing instead of doing many things at a time. Drive your energy in a positive direction.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There might be a difference of opinion between you and your seniors which may lead to rifts. Financial gains are on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Health needs attention. You may suffer an injury, be careful. Finish your pending tasks. Don't discuss personal matters with others.

