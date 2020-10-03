Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid gossiping and poking your nose into other's matter. Fulfil your responsibilities at the workplace. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>People's support will help gain you higher profile in politics, social sector. Don't work under pressure, it will affect your quality of work.</p>.<p>Job prospects can be excellent. This is a good time to try your hands on something new. A promotion or a pay hike is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your hard work will bear fruit. Your skill and ability to work with finesse will be greatly appreciated. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Your name and reputation are likely to get enhanced. A piece of good news is indicated. Your connection with co-workers will improve.</p>.<p>Business people may bag new contracts. Income is likely to increase. Hard work will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good.</p>.<p>Your finances will be stable as long as you keep working as hard. Don't forget to take enough rest. Avoid outside food for sake of health.</p>.<p>Marital life may hit a rough patch. Pay attention to your children's/ spouse's health. Trading in the stock market will be risky.</p>.<p>Finish your pending tasks. Business people will get better opportunities. The money will flourish. Love is in the air.</p>.<p>Analyse, discuss and then settle down to one thing instead of doing many things at a time. Drive your energy in a positive direction.</p>.<p>There might be a difference of opinion between you and your seniors which may lead to rifts. Financial gains are on the cards.</p>.<p>Health needs attention. You may suffer an injury, be careful. Finish your pending tasks. Don't discuss personal matters with others.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>