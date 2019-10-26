Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are likely to be in a competitive mood and will be determined to achieve your goals. Taking the help of like-minded colleagues will make it easier for you to implement your plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to remain flexible at the workplace. Too much of the workload might reschedule your planning. Consult your colleagues before making a decision related to projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your associates or friends at the workplace will help you in resolving problems between you and senior authorities. Sportspersons will do well today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market can make some money. You will receive support for your ideas and thoughts. A short trip is indicated.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye. Be discreet; watch the situation unfold before taking a step. Spend time with elders.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This is a good time to focus on business or career expansion plans. Be open to advise from trusted associates as they may be able to pinpoint certain areas that need more attention.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will maintain sound health. The service personnel will get laurels from their higher officials. Natives in the field of business may go for expansion.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Today is likely to make your actions & anger irrational, it would be better to avoid any sort of aggressive actions. Avoid being judgmental.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your past matters which were affecting your social life will get to the end now. You can be able to regain your position and status. Some of them might get opportunities from abroad.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is the right time to invest in your professional development, learn new skills, ditch that job you hate so much and set up a business. The money will easily flow to you.

