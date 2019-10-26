Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You are likely to be in a competitive mood and will be determined to achieve your goals. Taking the help of like-minded colleagues will make it easier for you to implement your plans.</p>.<p>You have to remain flexible at the workplace. Too much of the workload might reschedule your planning. Consult your colleagues before making a decision related to projects.</p>.<p>Your associates or friends at the workplace will help you in resolving problems between you and senior authorities. Sportspersons will do well today.</p>.<p>Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market can make some money. You will receive support for your ideas and thoughts. A short trip is indicated.</p>.<p>Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye. Be discreet; watch the situation unfold before taking a step. Spend time with elders.</p>.<p>This is a good time to focus on business or career expansion plans. Be open to advise from trusted associates as they may be able to pinpoint certain areas that need more attention.</p>.<p>You will maintain sound health. The service personnel will get laurels from their higher officials. Natives in the field of business may go for expansion.</p>.<p>Today is likely to make your actions & anger irrational, it would be better to avoid any sort of aggressive actions. Avoid being judgmental.</p>.<p>Your past matters which were affecting your social life will get to the end now. You can be able to regain your position and status. Some of them might get opportunities from abroad.</p>.<p>It is the right time to invest in your professional development, learn new skills, ditch that job you hate so much and set up a business. The money will easily flow to you.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>