Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Today, you will have to manage both, domestic and financial matters simultaneously. Your aura will attract others towards you. Avoid travelling.

Think before you speak. You are likely to hurt someone with your harsh words. Health needs attention. Your stamina may drip. Take proper rest.

Your meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded. One of your friends may influence you positively. Business proposals are likely to get approved.

You will be at your creative best. You would get away from all the workplace troubles. Your seniors will support you and would also appreciate your work.

Family and relatives will keep you engaged. Financial and matters related to love will dominate your day. Students will do well. Spend your money wisely.

Do not underestimate yourself and your abilities. Get a second opinion before you make any final decision. Your love life will become more stable.

This is the period of growth. A promotion, a career hop or a development in business is strongly seen on the cards. Those in the field of politics will do well.

Health issues like gastric troubles may crop up. Be careful while travelling. Do not get involved in other's matter. Your leadership qualities will be tested.

You need to make proper planning in order to achieve your goals. Those in business, politics will win over their opponents. Share your true feelings with your partner.

It is advisable that you strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Do not overburden yourself with work. Spend time with family.

Dealing in business or agricultural sector will lead to gains. Starting a new business related to food or garments will be favourable. Love is in the air.

Communicate with your clients as this will help you today to get some orders. Success won't come easily to you. Mental stress may increase, take care.