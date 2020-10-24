Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today, you will have to manage both, domestic and financial matters simultaneously. Your aura will attract others towards you. Avoid travelling.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Think before you speak. You are likely to hurt someone with your harsh words. Health needs attention. Your stamina may drip. Take proper rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded. One of your friends may influence you positively. Business proposals are likely to get approved.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be at your creative best. You would get away from all the workplace troubles. Your seniors will support you and would also appreciate your work.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Family and relatives will keep you engaged. Financial and matters related to love will dominate your day. Students will do well. Spend your money wisely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Do not underestimate yourself and your abilities. Get a second opinion before you make any final decision. Your love life will become more stable.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

This is the period of growth. A promotion, a career hop or a development in business is strongly seen on the cards. Those in the field of politics will do well.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Health issues like gastric troubles may crop up. Be careful while travelling. Do not get involved in other's matter. Your leadership qualities will be tested.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You need to make proper planning in order to achieve your goals. Those in business, politics will win over their opponents. Share your true feelings with your partner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is advisable that you strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Do not overburden yourself with work. Spend time with family.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Dealing in business or agricultural sector will lead to gains. Starting a new business related to food or garments will be favourable. Love is in the air.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Communicate with your clients as this will help you today to get some orders. Success won't come easily to you. Mental stress may increase, take care.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in