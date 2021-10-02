e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 06:30 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You are enthusiastic and energised with all that is happening in your life right now. You will make glorious plans for the future, leading to great success.

Taurus: Your conversation with clients will be successful, and this might give some new contracts for your business. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Gemini: Those in the construction and real estate business will see some demand. Sometimes you need to be flexible with your rules and decisions. Travel is on the cards.

Cancer: Today is a good period of growth on the business or career front, and you will make money and progress. Be wise about spending money.

Leo: If you are not keeping well, consult a doctor. Don’t take any health problems too lightly. Unexpected financial gains are likely, and there will be a minor misunderstanding with your partner.

Virgo: Determination is the keyword to succeed in your profession. A diplomatic approach is much needed now, and your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed.

Libra: There will be stability in politics and social work. Today you will be happy with your family and friends. Court matter decisions will be in your favour.

Scorpio: You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, perhaps a holiday together.

Sagittarius: Confidence level will increase. Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely. Try to save money for the future.

Capricorn: You will learn new things and be part of fun social gatherings. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.

Aquarius: Today, romantic relationships may be tense. Try to keep your partner happy and understand his/her feelings. Try to stay in the good books of seniors.

Pisces: If you are thinking of starting any new business, you may find new helpful contacts. Those in the agriculture sector will gain today. Romance is in the air.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
