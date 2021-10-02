Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You are enthusiastic and energised with all that is happening in your life right now. You will make glorious plans for the future, leading to great success.

Taurus: Your conversation with clients will be successful, and this might give some new contracts for your business. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Gemini: Those in the construction and real estate business will see some demand. Sometimes you need to be flexible with your rules and decisions. Travel is on the cards.

Cancer: Today is a good period of growth on the business or career front, and you will make money and progress. Be wise about spending money.

Leo: If you are not keeping well, consult a doctor. Don’t take any health problems too lightly. Unexpected financial gains are likely, and there will be a minor misunderstanding with your partner.

Virgo: Determination is the keyword to succeed in your profession. A diplomatic approach is much needed now, and your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed.

Libra: There will be stability in politics and social work. Today you will be happy with your family and friends. Court matter decisions will be in your favour.

Scorpio: You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, perhaps a holiday together.

Sagittarius: Confidence level will increase. Subordinates will help you with new projects. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely. Try to save money for the future.

Capricorn: You will learn new things and be part of fun social gatherings. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.

Aquarius: Today, romantic relationships may be tense. Try to keep your partner happy and understand his/her feelings. Try to stay in the good books of seniors.

Pisces: If you are thinking of starting any new business, you may find new helpful contacts. Those in the agriculture sector will gain today. Romance is in the air.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST