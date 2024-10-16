 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 19, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 19, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and study

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/medical bill

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication/entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/kids/communication

Career: People from bank/ entertainment/sports/ politics/medical/travel /communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family enjoyment is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for study /earn / family

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ study/vehicle/family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical /politics/education/property/ will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/investment

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ self

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical/politics/govt will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not spare time for family due to work load

Health: Some people may suffer from weakness/fever/ Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/study/work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business

Career: People in fields like politics/govt/education/travel/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart/fever/weakness/eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/premiums

Career: People from occult /medical /politics /govt/insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion /back /heart/ eye problem

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife/ medical /premiums/business are expected today.

Career: People from insurance/ bank/finance/ medical/govt/politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/travel

Career: People from bank/finance/ medical/govt/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach /eye/ Lumber pain/ heart problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today you should avoid to help anyone financially

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ children/ entertainment

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

