Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Those who are looking for a new home may find one as you are likely to meet the right person who may help you in house hunting. The health of elders will improve.

Carelessness and absent-mindedness may result in accidents and injuries at home or while travelling, be careful. You may feel fatigued and restless. Take proper rest.

You may feel jealous of your partner's/ lover's friend which may trigger a heated argument. Try to understand and give him/her much-needed space. Drive cautiously.

Money will flow in easily, but careful management is required to avoid a financial crunch. A rise in income is likely. Don't let any opportunity slip away.

Mood swings are likely to affect your mental well-being. This is a volatile period and you could get tremendously emotional about a few issues of your life. Health needs care.

Romantic relationship might go through rough moments. Temper may create problems. You have to be particular about your health and diet. Avoid speculative activities.

There is an expansion not only in your work but also in your consciousness. You will get drawn to spirituality and will realise the power of prayers and almighty. Stay positive.

Trading in stocks will prove beneficial. Some of your projects may get stuck due to lack of finances and manpower. Avoid overthinking. Try to be with your family more.

Watch out for troublemakers, be alert. There will be tensions and stress in business, family. Don't over react if something goes negative. Keep a tab on anxiety levels.

Your rivals may try to harm you in every possible way. Be careful while dealing with any kind of professional or personal matters. Stay connected with your loved ones.

Sportspersons should focus on boosting the team spirit. Those in the politics or entertainment industry may come in the spotlight. Family matters may take a front seat.

Avoid trading in the stock market as you are likely to suffer losses. Stay away from double-faced people. Take proper care of your physical as well as your mental well-being.