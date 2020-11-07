Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those who are looking for a new home may find one as you are likely to meet the right person who may help you in house hunting. The health of elders will improve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Carelessness and absent-mindedness may result in accidents and injuries at home or while travelling, be careful. You may feel fatigued and restless. Take proper rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may feel jealous of your partner's/ lover's friend which may trigger a heated argument. Try to understand and give him/her much-needed space. Drive cautiously.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money will flow in easily, but careful management is required to avoid a financial crunch. A rise in income is likely. Don't let any opportunity slip away.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Mood swings are likely to affect your mental well-being. This is a volatile period and you could get tremendously emotional about a few issues of your life. Health needs care.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Romantic relationship might go through rough moments. Temper may create problems. You have to be particular about your health and diet. Avoid speculative activities.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There is an expansion not only in your work but also in your consciousness. You will get drawn to spirituality and will realise the power of prayers and almighty. Stay positive.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Trading in stocks will prove beneficial. Some of your projects may get stuck due to lack of finances and manpower. Avoid overthinking. Try to be with your family more.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Watch out for troublemakers, be alert. There will be tensions and stress in business, family. Don’t over react if something goes negative. Keep a tab on anxiety levels.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your rivals may try to harm you in every possible way. Be careful while dealing with any kind of professional or personal matters. Stay connected with your loved ones.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Sportspersons should focus on boosting the team spirit. Those in the politics or entertainment industry may come in the spotlight. Family matters may take a front seat.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Avoid trading in the stock market as you are likely to suffer losses. Stay away from double-faced people. Take proper care of your physical as well as your mental well-being.

