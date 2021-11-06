Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

Taurus: You will own an average financial position and will add on a property. Hard work will give you victorious ventures. Close friends can serve as valuable sounding boards.

Gemini: Progress in business will be seen today. Your political career is set to get to a new high but always keep in mind to take your subordinates with you. Travelling will freshen up your feelings.

Cancer: Be careful regarding your relationship with your superior and do not argue with the boss. Boss is always right should be your principle. Domestic problems may arise today due to which disagreements with your spouse are likely.

Leo: You have a tendency to uplift your children mentally and socially. It is a time to read carefully and think before you speak. You will be more than busy at the workplace. The give and take equation prevails there too.

Virgo: All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. The money situation will ease, of course, but it still needs careful handling and planning. Luck and pleasure come to you once again.

Libra: Your day will be full of plans. There will be an increase in income through share market trading or gambling. Progress in the pharmaceutical and food business is likely.

Scorpio: Stress and tension will trouble your health. You are faced with new obstacles that make you reconsider the direction of your work and career. Minor clashes are likely.

Sagittarius: When luck smiles, success knocks on the doors. Your powers of perception will be pretty sharp and penetrative now. Go with the flow, as there is nothing that will damage your reputation.

Capricorn: Move slowly and diligently, and the results you want should manifest and be appreciated by the right people. Don’t waste extra money on shopping for unwanted things.

Aquarius: Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks in time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. An outing with friends or family is likely today.

Pisces: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them. You will be able to conquer your goals by getting victory over your enemies.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 06:00 AM IST