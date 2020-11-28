Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects. You will earn respect at work. Going on a long drive with your partner will ease your stress.</p>.<p>There will be unnecessary misunderstandings and you could be pitchforked into bitter family feuds. Keep your calm, things will settle down on their own. Avoid overthinking.</p>.<p>Projects at this point will not give desired returns as estimated earlier. Do not feel frustrated and be confident. Spend time with the family. Pay attention to love life.</p>.<p>A new romantic relationship is on the cards. You may plan a mini family vacation. At the work front, your colleagues will support you, which will boost your confidence.</p>.<p>On the work front, you will realise your mistakes and will overcome them. If you want to win then you need to let go of your ego. Take care of health and avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Don't poke your nose in others' matters. An argument with your lover/ spouse may occur. Those in the agricultural sector need to make strategic plans. Health needs care.</p>.<p>You need to try hard to get new job opportunities. You may suffer from an ailment and your all-time ignored health will need your direct consideration. Avoid overthinking. </p>.<p>Those in the field of sports and entertainment industry will have a fruitful day. You may earn more money or make extra profits today. Those in politics will do well.</p>.<p>A great day for the lovers of music and arts. Sportspersons will show signs of improvement. Pending tasks are likely to get finished. There will be a rise in status.</p>.<p>Business will gain stability. Seniors may get impressed by your results and projects. Makes sure you don't miss any deadline. Singles may find someone special.</p>.<p>Those in the film sector may have to struggle more to sustain and grab a position. Do not lose your patience. Focus on improving your skills and knowledge.</p>.<p>Gains through speculative activities are likely. You will amplify your sources of incomes and put an end to your outstanding settlements, as well. Business people will do well.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>