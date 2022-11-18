Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain and earn with some loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/medical bill/commission
Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success with some trouble
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother/children or their ill-health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems/ BP
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/study/ enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education
Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family party /picnic is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication/ study /do house hold activities
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication
Career: You may sign new business contracts or deals. Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health to mother /brother is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem
CANCER
Today is the day for study /earn / family
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ children/study/family needs.
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/share traders/politicians will be benefited
Administration will be in your control.
Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
LEO
Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/fulfillment of wishes
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
LIBRA
Today, you may focus on your job/business/career
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ travel
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated. Relative from abroad may visit home
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.
SCORPIO
Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/self/business growth.
Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/travel/doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure. Take wise decision.
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / father/medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married life may be disturbed. Obstacles in study is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health/insurance premium. Money may get stuck
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family or their ill-health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumbar pain.
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy/travel/study/earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/children/study/job
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)