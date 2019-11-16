Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 16, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will make the right moves today and in the right direction. Seniors will appreciate your work. Those in the film sector will get a new platform to show their talent.</p>.<p>Those in politics or social sector should check important documents before signing. Romantic relationships will be fine. Travelling with family is on the cards.</p>.<p>Minor disagreements/ verbal spat with your spouse are likely to happen. Don’t make important decisions on your own as you are likely to make the wrong decision.</p>.<p>Your sub-ordinates will impress you with their work. Your co-workers will help decrease your workload. Your mind will be bombarded with great ideas.</p>.<p>On the romantic front, you will have a day to remember. You will work hard on the emotional level in order to strengthen your relationships. Positivity will help you in crossing hurdles at work.</p>.<p>Apart from working hard, take proper guidance from an experienced person as it will clear your path to success. Those in partnership business might get some good returns today.</p>.<p>You would have to convince your boss in order to get approval for new projects. You will be on high demand at your workplace. Take care of your health and avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You concentrate many things at a time. The time is good for a big change as many opportunities are on their way. You may get doubtful over some personal issue.</p>.<p>Your advice will be helpful to your friends or relatives, but they might not give you the credit and you may get hurt. People in the field of politics and social sector will do well.</p>.<p>Private firm owners must take care of their properties/ documents today. This is not a favourable day to discuss or start any legal matter, it will be better to postpone it.</p>.<p>You will earn pretty well, but your expenditures shall be equivalent to it. You will own an average financial position and will add on a property.</p>.<p>Disputes among the partners might affect your partnership venture. Don’t get under emotional pressures while making decisions. Don’t avoid any health issue.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>