Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 14, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You are very dutiful towards your family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Some of you will buy a new dress or luxurious items.

Your maturity and patience of handling problems at your workplace is going to give you positive returns. Be upfront regarding your feelings and plans. Marriage is on the cards.

A strong self–image and a successful persona are what you want to project, especially to those who look up to you. Social interaction will help in resolving your legal matters.

You won't face any difficulty today. You will have a successful day at work. There will be gains through the opposite sex. Your public relations skills will be put to use.

There will be a lot of social activities and you are happy as it is working out well for you personally & professionally. Romantic relationship will be fine. Doctors will do well.

You will get full co-operation from superiors or people in responsible or influential positions. You will develop a new friendship which will be very rewarding and helpful.

Those associated with steel, the chemical industry will see a rise in income. There will be stability in politics. Complete majority of your assignments before evening.

An influential person will come to the rescue in matters related to career and profession. Confidence will boost. Health can be troublesome, do not neglect any symptoms.

Use your talents in business and you will gain profit you had never expected. Investing in commodities won't be a bad idea. Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Your day will be full of plans. A rise in honour and authority is likely. Confusions in projects will get solved. Friends will help in starting any new business.

You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay. Don't make plans, go with the flow. Trading in precious metals will be profitable.

Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours. Family matters will create some tension around you. Overconfidence may create mistakes in business.