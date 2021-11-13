Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You may surprise your spouse with a luxurious gift, probably a new vehicle. Your family would rely on you for comforts & necessities. Stay focused while working in the office.

Taurus: You will be able to balance professional & domestic commitments. Signs of improvement are seen in marital life. An assignment that may benefit you financially is on the way.

Gemini: Take others' advice before making a decision related to your career or business, as your decisions may go wrong. Stay away from illegal activities. Health needs care.

Cancer: Matters related to finance and property may keep you occupied. A hectic day awaits you and obstacles are seen on the cards. Plan your day properly to avoid unwanted delays.

Leo: There will be unnecessary misunderstandings and you could be pitchforked into bitter family feuds over inheritance and other issues. It will be prudent to remain cool and calm.

Virgo: Job hunters are likely to be blessed with a suitable job. Political leaders may have a successful day. The planetary transits indicate something favourable is likely to happen.

Libra: Domestic happiness will prevail. Those associated with the stock market may make good money. People would support and appreciate your ideas. A short family trip is likely.

Scorpio: Today things and situations may go against you. This is probably not a good day. Better spend some time with your family and friends. Drive carefully. Control your anger.

Sagittarius: Make a full proofed investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. Your communication and socialising skills may fetch you gains. Love life will be fine.

Capricorn: A new relationship may drag you away from your old friends and loved ones. Some of the natives may feel unloved and ignored. Take care of your mental health.

Aquarius: Some of your so-called 'well-wishers' could turn into rivals, so do keep an eye on all of them. Disputes are likely to occur between business partners. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: You will be pumped up with confidence and would think big. A business collaboration may prove profitable. The demand for your products may boost up the turnover.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST