Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:04 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 13, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You may surprise your spouse with a luxurious gift, probably a new vehicle. Your family would rely on you for comforts & necessities. Stay focused while working in the office.

Taurus: You will be able to balance professional & domestic commitments. Signs of improvement are seen in marital life. An assignment that may benefit you financially is on the way.

Gemini: Take others' advice before making a decision related to your career or business, as your decisions may go wrong. Stay away from illegal activities. Health needs care.

Cancer: Matters related to finance and property may keep you occupied. A hectic day awaits you and obstacles are seen on the cards. Plan your day properly to avoid unwanted delays.

Leo: There will be unnecessary misunderstandings and you could be pitchforked into bitter family feuds over inheritance and other issues. It will be prudent to remain cool and calm.

Virgo: Job hunters are likely to be blessed with a suitable job. Political leaders may have a successful day. The planetary transits indicate something favourable is likely to happen.

Libra: Domestic happiness will prevail. Those associated with the stock market may make good money. People would support and appreciate your ideas. A short family trip is likely.

Scorpio: Today things and situations may go against you. This is probably not a good day. Better spend some time with your family and friends. Drive carefully. Control your anger.

Sagittarius: Make a full proofed investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. Your communication and socialising skills may fetch you gains. Love life will be fine.

Capricorn: A new relationship may drag you away from your old friends and loved ones. Some of the natives may feel unloved and ignored. Take care of your mental health.

Aquarius: Some of your so-called 'well-wishers' could turn into rivals, so do keep an eye on all of them. Disputes are likely to occur between business partners. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: You will be pumped up with confidence and would think big. A business collaboration may prove profitable. The demand for your products may boost up the turnover.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
