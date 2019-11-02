Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 02, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

On the career front, get ready for a fast-paced career extending. Completion of pending tasks is possible today. You will find a way through recent problems.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid rash driving. Stress and tension may get vanish by tomorrow. You may have a wonderful interaction with someone from the opposite sex.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Proper management and planning will help you to complete your tasks on time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family members is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Social and financial gains are on the cards. Don’t lose your anger. A love affair will change your outlook towards life. Enemies might put you in trouble.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There will be unnecessary misunderstandings and you could be pitchforked into bitter family feuds over inheritance. It will be prudent to remain calm and let the dust settle.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Unemployed will be blessed with a suitable job. Political leaders will have a day to remember. The overall analysis of the planetary transits indicates an excellent situation.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in the stock market will make good money. You will receive support for your ideas and thoughts. A short trip is indicated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Disappointments all over today. Take a look at how much energy is left at the end of the day for your friends and family. Drive cautiously as small accidents injuries may occur.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The world will open up for you if you act quickly and seize the moment today. Those in literacy and academic fields will shine. An unbalanced diet can cause serious problems.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Family and social contacts can lead to new opportunities for freelancers. Health will show sign of improvement. You will be enthusiastic about activities related to work.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

As regards health concerns, you do not need to worry much. However, occasional breaks in between your work life would add more energy to your life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You can expect some good news from the opposite sex. Today, you will gain extra knowledge from some experienced person. Take care of health. Minor conflicts at home are likely.

