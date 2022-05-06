Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Celebrate your success.

Finance: You may spend money for office expansion.

Career: People from automobile, education, real estate fields will get success. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Some people may find their dream home or vehicle. Good day for students and teachers.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye, ear, or throat problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Your social success is promised.

Finance: Expect good gains if you are from the communication sector.

Career: Some people may get a job transfer. Performances and presentations will be appreciated.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your father. Take his advice.

Health: Feel energetic and confident.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today you should take precautions in whatever job you do.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so take your financial decisions wisely. Think twice while helping someone financially, as the money may get stuck.

Career: If you are doing job, work pressure can create stress. Some people may get job transfer.

Domestic & love life: Relation with father may get disturbed. You will find it difficult to concentrate while doing meditation.

Health: Take care of your eyes or tooth

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Take care of your health today.

Finance: you may pay business-loan / personal life insurance instalment.

Career: You may physically take part in business process. Loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Today you will try to spare time for yourself and for your spouse. Those who are travelling, may experience delay, or obstacles.

Health: Some mental or physical stress, injury is also indicated today. So plan your day accordingly.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LEO

Today you will get return gift from nature.

Finance: Foreign investors may invest in your business.

Career: People in fields like / tourism / doctors / fisheries can do good business.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some issues. So take care in relationships. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, or body ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of reunion.

Finance: Partnership business will do well today.

Career: Some people may get a job. People from arts, sports field will make steady progress.

Domestic & love life: People expecting baby, will get good news. Today you can spend time with your kids.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / body ache / bronchitis

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Relieve yourself from stress and disease.

Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.

Career: Some people may leave their job. Some people may do work from home. People from art, education, entertainment, sports will get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with tour family and kids. Students may take time for enjoyment along with their studies.

Health: People suffering from any disease will recover soon. Some people may suffer from back pain or asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study and better yourself at social communication.

Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected.

Career: Business contracts or deals will get finalised today. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your parents.

Health: Some people may suffer from cough, chest pain, or asthma.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Use your words correctly in social and family setting as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Some people may get their share in ancestral property. Finance may be arranged through partnership or from in-laws.

Career: You will face difficulties in interviews. People from insurance field will perform well.

Domestic & love life: Some people may get their stuck money back. In-laws may help financially. Some dispute with younger sibling is indicated.

Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Your earning depends on the efforts you put personally in your business.

Finance: Spend money self-improvement and personality development.

Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will soon find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family / your spouse. You may have to solve some family issues.

Health: Today your health and will power will be good. Some people may suffer from throat pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Reinvest whatever you have achieved in new ventures. Spend money for health.

Finance: Invest in insurance, cement, coal, oil companies.

Career: Travelling abroad for job is indicated.

Domestic & love life: There may be dispute between partners. Some married persons may experience separation from their spouse. Your Ill health will affect your family time.

Health: Take care of your health. Some people may suffer from cough and cold or body ache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Fulfill your desires.

Finance: Investment in insurance, children, or education is indicated.

Career: People from stock market, arts, entertainment, sports, and finance will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: The right cure and medical treatment for your ailment will find you.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:59 PM IST