Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

ARIES

Celebrate your success.

Finance: You may spend money for office expansion.

Career: People from automobile, education, real estate fields will get success. A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Some people may find their dream home or vehicle. Good day for students and teachers.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye, ear, or throat problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Your social success is promised.

Finance: Expect good gains if you are from the communication sector.

Career: Some people may get a job transfer. Performances and presentations will be appreciated.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your father. Take his advice.

Health: Feel energetic and confident.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today you should take precautions in whatever job you do.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so take your financial decisions wisely. Think twice while helping someone financially, as the money may get stuck.

Career: If you are doing job, work pressure can create stress. Some people may get job transfer.

Domestic & love life: Relation with father may get disturbed. You will find it difficult to concentrate while doing meditation.

Health: Take care of your eyes or tooth

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Take care of your health today.

Finance: you may pay business-loan / personal life insurance instalment.

Career: You may physically take part in business process. Loss in business is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Today you will try to spare time for yourself and for your spouse. Those who are travelling, may experience delay, or obstacles.

Health: Some mental or physical stress, injury is also indicated today. So plan your day accordingly.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LEO

Today you will get return gift from nature.

Finance: Foreign investors may invest in your business.

Career: People in fields like / tourism / doctors / fisheries can do good business.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some issues. So take care in relationships. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, or body ache.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of reunion.

Finance: Partnership business will do well today.

Career: Some people may get a job. People from arts, sports field will make steady progress.

Domestic & love life: People expecting baby, will get good news. Today you can spend time with your kids.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / body ache / bronchitis

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Relieve yourself from stress and disease.

Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.

Career: Some people may leave their job. Some people may do work from home. People from art, education, entertainment, sports will get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with tour family and kids. Students may take time for enjoyment along with their studies.

Health: People suffering from any disease will recover soon. Some people may suffer from back pain or asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study and better yourself at social communication.

Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected.

Career: Business contracts or deals will get finalised today. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Communicate with your parents.

Health: Some people may suffer from cough, chest pain, or asthma.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Use your words correctly in social and family setting as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Some people may get their share in ancestral property. Finance may be arranged through partnership or from in-laws.

Career: You will face difficulties in interviews. People from insurance field will perform well.

Domestic & love life: Some people may get their stuck money back. In-laws may help financially. Some dispute with younger sibling is indicated.

Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Your earning depends on the efforts you put personally in your business.

Finance: Spend money self-improvement and personality development.

Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will soon find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family / your spouse. You may have to solve some family issues.

Health: Today your health and will power will be good. Some people may suffer from throat pain or eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Reinvest whatever you have achieved in new ventures. Spend money for health.

Finance: Invest in insurance, cement, coal, oil companies.

Career: Travelling abroad for job is indicated.

Domestic & love life: There may be dispute between partners. Some married persons may experience separation from their spouse. Your Ill health will affect your family time.

Health: Take care of your health. Some people may suffer from cough and cold or body ache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Fulfill your desires.

Finance: Investment in insurance, children, or education is indicated.

Career: People from stock market, arts, entertainment, sports, and finance will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: The right cure and medical treatment for your ailment will find you.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:59 PM IST