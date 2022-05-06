Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Celebrate your success.
Finance: You may spend money for office expansion.
Career: People from automobile, education, real estate fields will get success. A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Some people may find their dream home or vehicle. Good day for students and teachers.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye, ear, or throat problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Your social success is promised.
Finance: Expect good gains if you are from the communication sector.
Career: Some people may get a job transfer. Performances and presentations will be appreciated.
Domestic & love life: Communicate with your father. Take his advice.
Health: Feel energetic and confident.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today you should take precautions in whatever job you do.
Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so take your financial decisions wisely. Think twice while helping someone financially, as the money may get stuck.
Career: If you are doing job, work pressure can create stress. Some people may get job transfer.
Domestic & love life: Relation with father may get disturbed. You will find it difficult to concentrate while doing meditation.
Health: Take care of your eyes or tooth
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Take care of your health today.
Finance: you may pay business-loan / personal life insurance instalment.
Career: You may physically take part in business process. Loss in business is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Today you will try to spare time for yourself and for your spouse. Those who are travelling, may experience delay, or obstacles.
Health: Some mental or physical stress, injury is also indicated today. So plan your day accordingly.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LEO
Today you will get return gift from nature.
Finance: Foreign investors may invest in your business.
Career: People in fields like / tourism / doctors / fisheries can do good business.
Domestic & love life: Married people may have some issues. So take care in relationships. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, knee pain, or body ache.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day of reunion.
Finance: Partnership business will do well today.
Career: Some people may get a job. People from arts, sports field will make steady progress.
Domestic & love life: People expecting baby, will get good news. Today you can spend time with your kids.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / body ache / bronchitis
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Relieve yourself from stress and disease.
Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.
Career: Some people may leave their job. Some people may do work from home. People from art, education, entertainment, sports will get new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with tour family and kids. Students may take time for enjoyment along with their studies.
Health: People suffering from any disease will recover soon. Some people may suffer from back pain or asthma
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to study and better yourself at social communication.
Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected.
Career: Business contracts or deals will get finalised today. People from education, real estate backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Communicate with your parents.
Health: Some people may suffer from cough, chest pain, or asthma.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Use your words correctly in social and family setting as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: Some people may get their share in ancestral property. Finance may be arranged through partnership or from in-laws.
Career: You will face difficulties in interviews. People from insurance field will perform well.
Domestic & love life: Some people may get their stuck money back. In-laws may help financially. Some dispute with younger sibling is indicated.
Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Your earning depends on the efforts you put personally in your business.
Finance: Spend money self-improvement and personality development.
Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will soon find success.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with your family / your spouse. You may have to solve some family issues.
Health: Today your health and will power will be good. Some people may suffer from throat pain or eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Reinvest whatever you have achieved in new ventures. Spend money for health.
Finance: Invest in insurance, cement, coal, oil companies.
Career: Travelling abroad for job is indicated.
Domestic & love life: There may be dispute between partners. Some married persons may experience separation from their spouse. Your Ill health will affect your family time.
Health: Take care of your health. Some people may suffer from cough and cold or body ache.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Fulfill your desires.
Finance: Investment in insurance, children, or education is indicated.
Career: People from stock market, arts, entertainment, sports, and finance will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.
Health: The right cure and medical treatment for your ailment will find you.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
