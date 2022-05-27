e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
ARIES

Study, enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on cosmetics, luxurious items, and education.

Career: People from event management, automobile, real estate, art backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A family picnic or honeymoon is indicated.

Health: Diabetic people should be careful with food contents.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxurious items, and travelling.

Career: People from travel & tourism, communication, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.

Health: You may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: People from the stock market can earn well. You may receive foreign funds or find investors for your business.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, and sports backgrounds may get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby might get good news today. Family will be supportive of you in your business.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated.

Career: A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. Indulge in partying or decorations.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth, travel, and communication.

Career: People from tourism, advertising, entertainment sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family members.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

VIRGO

Take care before making any decisions or act as loss is indicated.

Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partners or in-laws is expected.

Career: People from occult science, insurance, hospitality sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Keep a control on your words as dispute in family life are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, throat pain, and toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth and health.

Career: Take expert advice for business related matters. Avoid making hurried decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So, avoid disputes.

Health: Physical/mental stress or injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Earn, travel, romance, and entertain.

Finance: Invest in cosmetics and entertainment companies.

Career: . A job transfer is indicated. People from art & entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: Doctor visit or hospitalisation is indicated. You may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Recover your lost money.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family and medical treatments.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. Avoid disputes.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Academic life will be troublesome.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, children, education, and entertainment purposes.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Take time out to watch movies/ play, and partying.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: Loans may be sanctioned today. Maternal relatives may help out financially.

Career: Job training and job promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, ear /chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Miscommunication might cause you loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family and loan premiums.

Career: Liquor shops and bars will be benefited today. Injuries for sportsmen are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.

Health: Toothache, eye problems, throat pain, back pain are indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

