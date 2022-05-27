Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Study, enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on cosmetics, luxurious items, and education.

Career: People from event management, automobile, real estate, art backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A family picnic or honeymoon is indicated.

Health: Diabetic people should be careful with food contents.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxurious items, and travelling.

Career: People from travel & tourism, communication, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.

Health: You may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: People from the stock market can earn well. You may receive foreign funds or find investors for your business.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, and sports backgrounds may get new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby might get good news today. Family will be supportive of you in your business.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated.

Career: A promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. Indulge in partying or decorations.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink





LEO

Distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth, travel, and communication.

Career: People from tourism, advertising, entertainment sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family members.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver / White

VIRGO

Take care before making any decisions or act as loss is indicated.

Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partners or in-laws is expected.

Career: People from occult science, insurance, hospitality sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Keep a control on your words as dispute in family life are indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, throat pain, and toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth and health.

Career: Take expert advice for business related matters. Avoid making hurried decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So, avoid disputes.

Health: Physical/mental stress or injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Earn, travel, romance, and entertain.

Finance: Invest in cosmetics and entertainment companies.

Career: . A job transfer is indicated. People from art & entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.

Health: Doctor visit or hospitalisation is indicated. You may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Recover your lost money.

Finance: Expect expenditure for family and medical treatments.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. Avoid disputes.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Academic life will be troublesome.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, children, education, and entertainment purposes.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Take time out to watch movies/ play, and partying.

Health: Don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Finance: Loans may be sanctioned today. Maternal relatives may help out financially.

Career: Job training and job promotion is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, ear /chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Miscommunication might cause you loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family and loan premiums.

Career: Liquor shops and bars will be benefited today. Injuries for sportsmen are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.

Health: Toothache, eye problems, throat pain, back pain are indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red