Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Study, enjoy work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on cosmetics, luxurious items, and education.
Career: People from event management, automobile, real estate, art backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: A family picnic or honeymoon is indicated.
Health: Diabetic people should be careful with food contents.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Travel and invest.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, luxurious items, and travelling.
Career: People from travel & tourism, communication, and medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.
Health: You may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Enjoy and entertain.
Finance: People from the stock market can earn well. You may receive foreign funds or find investors for your business.
Career: People from arts, entertainment, and sports backgrounds may get new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby might get good news today. Family will be supportive of you in your business.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Exam results will be in your favour.
Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated.
Career: A promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. Indulge in partying or decorations.
Health: Don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Distraction from work is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth, travel, and communication.
Career: People from tourism, advertising, entertainment sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with family members.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain or shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver / White
VIRGO
Take care before making any decisions or act as loss is indicated.
Finance: Take precautions in business deals. Financial help from business partners or in-laws is expected.
Career: People from occult science, insurance, hospitality sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Keep a control on your words as dispute in family life are indicated.
Health: You may suffer from eye problems, throat pain, and toothache.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Pay attention to your physical fitness.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth and health.
Career: Take expert advice for business related matters. Avoid making hurried decisions.
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So, avoid disputes.
Health: Physical/mental stress or injuries are indicated.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Earn, travel, romance, and entertain.
Finance: Invest in cosmetics and entertainment companies.
Career: . A job transfer is indicated. People from art & entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner.
Health: Doctor visit or hospitalisation is indicated. You may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Recover your lost money.
Finance: Expect expenditure for family and medical treatments.
Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twists & turns. Avoid disputes.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, back pain, sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Academic life will be troublesome.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, children, education, and entertainment purposes.
Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Take time out to watch movies/ play, and partying.
Health: Don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Competitive exam results will be in your favour.
Finance: Loans may be sanctioned today. Maternal relatives may help out financially.
Career: Job training and job promotion is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, ear /chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Miscommunication might cause you loss.
Finance: Expect expenditure on family and loan premiums.
Career: Liquor shops and bars will be benefited today. Injuries for sportsmen are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today.
Health: Toothache, eye problems, throat pain, back pain are indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
