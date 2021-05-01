Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Unwanted expenses may leave a negative impact on your financial management. Business people may suffer losses. Avoid being egoistic. Do not use your energy in one go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You could just be spending more time with children and having fun with them playing sports or starting a new hobby. Your decisions will get beneficial to your co-workers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles, hence be cautious. You may find that the relationships are not going the way you wanted. Health needs immediate care.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be fortunate to have the companionship of your friends and loved ones in your jovial mood. Do the work with full dedication. New career opportunities are on cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your romantic life may hit a rough patch. Be careful while making business commitments. Think twice before investing your money. Don’t underestimate anybody.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Backing from your parents or loved ones will help you to grow your business. Long term investments will be beneficial. Your romantic life will take positive turns.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You need to put a lot of hard work on the professional front. Sharpen your skills and learn something new. You will be at your creative best. Opportunities are on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Professionals and business personnel may flourish well. Those in the field of medicine/ business may expect good profits. Avoid unnecessary debates with your seniors.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You should remain cautious as there could be some unfavourable changes in your professional sphere. Travelling for work/ business purpose will be fruitful.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful position.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The good run continues today. You have a strong focus on work and it reaps rich dividends. New business collaborations are likely. You will be in a happy mood.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You need to have a full and clear picture of your financial future. Try to attain a stable picture here by foreseeing the financial imbalances. Health will improve.

