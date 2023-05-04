Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.
Finance: Expenditure for education /vehicle / tourism/health is indicated.
Career: People in fields like tourism / shipping/ fishery / import-export / religion will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place / cruise travel / travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.
Health: Some people may suffer from obesity /overweight / sciatica
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Today is the day to control on your speech, as it may affect your profit.
Finance: You may pay insurance premium / education loan instalments
Career: People in fields like maintenance / repairing / occult science /tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of spouse/ sibling is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / shoulder pain / gastric problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Growth in business / production. Servicemen may get promotion or may hold good position.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /spouse .
Career: People in fields like education / religion / law / court /tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / gastric problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to earn / progress in career
Finance: Expect expenditure for court matters / education / donation/ medical /travel
Career: People in fields like law/ religion / tourism / education /occult science will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go for pilgrimage. Good day for the students, doing higher studies.
Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain / gas problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
LEO
Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/travel /children / religious activity/study
Career: People in fields like occult / religion / law / construction/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ father is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / asthma / piles
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /house /vehicle /education
Career: People in fields like education / occult/garage / construction will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain /gas / indigestion.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
LIBRA
Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/ communication/health
Career: People in fields like travel / religion/ education /communication/ medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with /ill health of spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to earn/ meditation
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / religious rituals /education
Career: People in fields like religion / speakers / banking / finance co. / share traders / occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / back pain /gas
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to study/ meditate
Finance: Expect expenditure for house / education / children /health
Career: People in fields like education / consultant / lawyers / religion /occult will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / breathing problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.
Finance: Expect expenditure for your spouse/ travel /study .
Career: People in fields like tourism / religion / education / communication will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: pilgrimage / foreign travel of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from gas/muscle pain/ ear problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to celebrate the success/ financial stability
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ family needs/ communication
Career: People in fields like banking / speakers / consultants / religion / education will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.
Health: Some people may suffer from gas /asthma/muscle pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Today is the day to involve personally in your work and not depend on others.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion/ family/health /self.
Career: People in fields like banking / production / education / religion /counselors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take initiative and take part in all the household activities
Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain / obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
