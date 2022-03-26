e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance: There are expenses but you will manage them well.

Career: Opportunities may shrink and you have to manage within the available chances in business or profession.

Domestic and love life: Those looking for partners for marriage might get lucky.

Health: You will focus on your diet today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Black

Taurus

Don’t make plans for today; let the day takes its course.

Finance: Those in the manufacturing sector people will find difficulty in settling debts.

Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.

Domestic and love life: Keep in mind that when a financial crisis strikes, love flies out of the window.

Health: Stomach-related problems may arise.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Purple

Gemini

A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you.

Finance: Those in the real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career: New job opportunities will present themselves, don't ignore them. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Domestic and love life: Domestic life will bring enjoyment and enthusiasm.

Health: Stress will lessen. Maintain a good diet.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Persian Blue

Cancer

Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time are on your agenda today.

Finance: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns.

Career: In politics, fame is not easily achieved but if you put in the effort you can get it.

Domestic and love life: Some domestic issues will suddenly rise and cause worry.

Health: Maintain a proper diet to stay healthy.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Blue

Leo

Good intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for long.

Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career: Not to stop till you succeed. Relationship with bosses will be good. You will make wise decisions today.

Domestic and love life: Today you may go out to watch movies with your family.

Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Virgo

You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay.

Finance: Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition.

Career: You might be in a tense situation at your workplace today as seniors might decide on your project

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: Stay away from saturated fats for the sake of your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Grey

Libra

You have to be focused to achieve your goals.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: This is a good time to do some maintenance at your workplace to avoid future litigation.

Domestic and love life: You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonds.

Health: You will keep control of your diet and focus on yoga.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Blue

Scorpio

You will redefine your life.

Finance: Engineers or those in technology will have a rise in income.

Career: Responsibilities of more projects will be placed on your shoulders in politics and social work.

Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

Health: You will be energetic and want to do many things today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius

Experience and knowledge will help you today.

Finance: Try to invest in the stock market; the banking and financial sector will help you make profits.

Career: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems, giving you the confidence to tackle your issues.

Health: Excitement needs to be controlled today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: White

Capricorn

Be clear in your communication and avoid conflicts.

Finance: Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect big profits while trading in the stock market.

Career: Give yourself time to study business proposals before arriving at a decision.

Domestic and love life: Your discussion with family members may turn into conflict, so be mindful of what you speak.

Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are under control.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Cyan

Aquarius

Today, take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Be confident of what you say and do.

Finance: There will be a demand for your products and your business will grow at a good speed and also track that you are recovering your debt.

Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.

Health: You need to maintain a good diet today to continue your fitness regime

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Magenta

Pisces

The spotlight will be on you and your work will be appreciated.

Finance: Financially, you will be in a strong position as you will be able to earn enough.

Career: You can make the most of the situation by mixing business with pleasure.

Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will be formed through group activities related online.

Health: Keep control over your eating habits today.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Light Blue

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST