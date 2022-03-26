Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance: There are expenses but you will manage them well.

Career: Opportunities may shrink and you have to manage within the available chances in business or profession.

Domestic and love life: Those looking for partners for marriage might get lucky.

Health: You will focus on your diet today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Black

Taurus

Don’t make plans for today; let the day takes its course.

Finance: Those in the manufacturing sector people will find difficulty in settling debts.

Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.

Domestic and love life: Keep in mind that when a financial crisis strikes, love flies out of the window.

Health: Stomach-related problems may arise.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Purple

Gemini

A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you.

Finance: Those in the real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career: New job opportunities will present themselves, don't ignore them. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Domestic and love life: Domestic life will bring enjoyment and enthusiasm.

Health: Stress will lessen. Maintain a good diet.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Persian Blue

Cancer

Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time are on your agenda today.

Finance: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns.

Career: In politics, fame is not easily achieved but if you put in the effort you can get it.

Domestic and love life: Some domestic issues will suddenly rise and cause worry.

Health: Maintain a proper diet to stay healthy.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Blue

Leo

Good intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for long.

Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career: Not to stop till you succeed. Relationship with bosses will be good. You will make wise decisions today.

Domestic and love life: Today you may go out to watch movies with your family.

Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Virgo

You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay.

Finance: Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition.

Career: You might be in a tense situation at your workplace today as seniors might decide on your project

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: Stay away from saturated fats for the sake of your health.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Grey

Libra

You have to be focused to achieve your goals.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: This is a good time to do some maintenance at your workplace to avoid future litigation.

Domestic and love life: You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonds.

Health: You will keep control of your diet and focus on yoga.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Blue

Scorpio

You will redefine your life.

Finance: Engineers or those in technology will have a rise in income.

Career: Responsibilities of more projects will be placed on your shoulders in politics and social work.

Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

Health: You will be energetic and want to do many things today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius

Experience and knowledge will help you today.

Finance: Try to invest in the stock market; the banking and financial sector will help you make profits.

Career: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now.

Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems, giving you the confidence to tackle your issues.

Health: Excitement needs to be controlled today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: White

Capricorn

Be clear in your communication and avoid conflicts.

Finance: Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect big profits while trading in the stock market.

Career: Give yourself time to study business proposals before arriving at a decision.

Domestic and love life: Your discussion with family members may turn into conflict, so be mindful of what you speak.

Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are under control.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Cyan

Aquarius

Today, take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Be confident of what you say and do.

Finance: There will be a demand for your products and your business will grow at a good speed and also track that you are recovering your debt.

Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.

Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.

Health: You need to maintain a good diet today to continue your fitness regime

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Magenta

Pisces

The spotlight will be on you and your work will be appreciated.

Finance: Financially, you will be in a strong position as you will be able to earn enough.

Career: You can make the most of the situation by mixing business with pleasure.

Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will be formed through group activities related online.

Health: Keep control over your eating habits today.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST