Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.
Finance: There are expenses but you will manage them well.
Career: Opportunities may shrink and you have to manage within the available chances in business or profession.
Domestic and love life: Those looking for partners for marriage might get lucky.
Health: You will focus on your diet today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Black
Taurus
Don’t make plans for today; let the day takes its course.
Finance: Those in the manufacturing sector people will find difficulty in settling debts.
Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.
Domestic and love life: Keep in mind that when a financial crisis strikes, love flies out of the window.
Health: Stomach-related problems may arise.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Purple
Gemini
A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you.
Finance: Those in the real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.
Career: New job opportunities will present themselves, don't ignore them. Travelling is on the cards for business.
Domestic and love life: Domestic life will bring enjoyment and enthusiasm.
Health: Stress will lessen. Maintain a good diet.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky colour: Persian Blue
Cancer
Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time are on your agenda today.
Finance: Unexpected expenses crop up and investments may not yield expected returns.
Career: In politics, fame is not easily achieved but if you put in the effort you can get it.
Domestic and love life: Some domestic issues will suddenly rise and cause worry.
Health: Maintain a proper diet to stay healthy.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: Blue
Leo
Good intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for long.
Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.
Career: Not to stop till you succeed. Relationship with bosses will be good. You will make wise decisions today.
Domestic and love life: Today you may go out to watch movies with your family.
Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.
Lucky number: 36
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Virgo
You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay.
Finance: Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition.
Career: You might be in a tense situation at your workplace today as seniors might decide on your project
Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.
Health: Stay away from saturated fats for the sake of your health.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Grey
Libra
You have to be focused to achieve your goals.
Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.
Career: This is a good time to do some maintenance at your workplace to avoid future litigation.
Domestic and love life: You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonds.
Health: You will keep control of your diet and focus on yoga.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: Blue
Scorpio
You will redefine your life.
Finance: Engineers or those in technology will have a rise in income.
Career: Responsibilities of more projects will be placed on your shoulders in politics and social work.
Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.
Health: You will be energetic and want to do many things today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Light Blue
Sagittarius
Experience and knowledge will help you today.
Finance: Try to invest in the stock market; the banking and financial sector will help you make profits.
Career: Pending projects or agreements could be finalised now.
Domestic and love life: Some friends or loved ones will support you in your problems, giving you the confidence to tackle your issues.
Health: Excitement needs to be controlled today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: White
Capricorn
Be clear in your communication and avoid conflicts.
Finance: Try to stay away from legal matters. Don’t expect big profits while trading in the stock market.
Career: Give yourself time to study business proposals before arriving at a decision.
Domestic and love life: Your discussion with family members may turn into conflict, so be mindful of what you speak.
Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are under control.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Cyan
Aquarius
Today, take advantage of the opportunities that come your way. Be confident of what you say and do.
Finance: There will be a demand for your products and your business will grow at a good speed and also track that you are recovering your debt.
Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.
Domestic and love life: Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.
Health: You need to maintain a good diet today to continue your fitness regime
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Magenta
Pisces
The spotlight will be on you and your work will be appreciated.
Finance: Financially, you will be in a strong position as you will be able to earn enough.
Career: You can make the most of the situation by mixing business with pleasure.
Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will be formed through group activities related online.
Health: Keep control over your eating habits today.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Light Blue
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)