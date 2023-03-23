Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 25, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on cosmetics / luxurious items /education/ property /vehicle.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ land dealers/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes / throat pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel.

Career: People in fields like tourism / communication / medical/ art /entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long tour is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment

Finance: Expected expenditure for business/ children / luxury

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Good news regarding baby is expected. You will get family support

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education /vehicle / property

Career: People doing job may get promotion. Jobless people will get a good job.

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Some distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Tour time / entertainment time with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today care should be taken before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ premiums / family needs

Career: People in fields like occult science/ insurance / pub/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: You may invest in luxury/ beauty products / entertainment co.

Career: Some people may get job transfer. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in Married/ love life is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/Throat/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today you can balance your family time and office time

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /education /entertainment.

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ medical. Your loan may sanctioned today.

Career: Job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education/ art/entertainment field will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can balance your family time and office time. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ ear /chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to take care of children/avoid mistakes in work

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/ children /loan premiums

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red